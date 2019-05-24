HOME > Sports

Pakistan set 263-run target for Afghanistan in World Cup warm-up

36 mins ago

Pakistan were dismissed for 262 in 47.5 overs in their 2019 World Cup warm-up fixture against Afghanistan in Bristol.

Electing to bat first, Pakistan openers Fakhar Zaman and Imam-ul-Haq put on a 47-run partnership before the latter was dismissed for 32.

The Men in Green continued to lose wickets at regular wickets and the side were struggling at 100-4 at one stage.

Babar Azam and Shoaib Malik’s 103-run partnership managed to recover the side as Malik made 44. Babar Azam went on to score 112 runs.

The middle and lower batting order could not provide much resistance as the side were bowled out before completing their 50 overs.

 
