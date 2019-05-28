HOME > Sports

Pakistan ready for World Cup 2019: Shaheen Afridi

11 hours ago

Photo: AFP

Pakistan fast-bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi has said that the Men in Green are ready for the World Cup 2019 as the tour of England proved to be a good learning experience for the side.

“We have trained very well recently,” Afridi said. “We have already played a full series against England so we already feel ready for the World Cup. It was a tough series for our team but we learned a lot and it was good preparation because the big stage is coming.”

The pacer said that the inclusion of fellow fast-bowlers Wahab Riaz and Mohammad Amir in the World Cup 2019 side was good for the team. He added, “They are very senior and experienced players. They have played a lot of cricket around the world and for Pakistan.”

The 19-year-old said that their inclusion is good for him too as it will be his first World Cup and their appearance in the team will be reassuring.

Pakistan’s World Cup 2019 did not have a great start having lost the warm-up game to Afghanistan by three wickets. Their second and final practice game against Bangladesh was abandoned without a ball being bowled.

 
TOPICS:
Cricket Pakistan Shaheen Shah Afridi World Cup 2019


