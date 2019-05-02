Pakistan play Leicestershire in final practice game

Pakistan will play Leicestershire on Wednesday at Leicester in their third and final limited-over practice game of the England tour.

The fixture will begin at 10:30pm Pakistan Standard Time.

The Men in Green are unbeaten in the ongoing tour so far.

Pakistan started their tour with a 100-run win over Kent. The visitors went on to beat Northamptonshire by eight wickets.

The side are scheduled to play a one-off T20I and a five-match ODI series against England ahead of the World Cup.

The 20-over game will be played on May 5 at Cardiff.

The ODI series kicks off on May 8 at The Oval. The second and third fixture will be played at May 11 and May 14 at Southampton and Bristol respectively.

The fourth game of the series will take place on May 17 at Nottingham. The series wraps up at Leeds on May 19.

Correction: An earlier version of this story incorrectly stated that the fixture will be played at Kennington Oval at 3pm. The story has been updated with the correct information and the error is regretted.