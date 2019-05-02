HOME > Sports

Pakistan play Leicestershire in final practice game

May 1 , 2019

Photo Courtesy: Pakistan Cricket/Twitter

Pakistan will play Leicestershire on Wednesday at Leicester in their third and final limited-over practice game of the England tour.

The fixture will begin at 10:30pm Pakistan Standard Time.

The Men in Green are unbeaten in the ongoing tour so far.

Pakistan started their tour with a 100-run win over Kent. The visitors went on to beat Northamptonshire by eight wickets.

The side are scheduled to play a one-off T20I and a five-match ODI series against England ahead of the World Cup.

The 20-over game will be played on May 5 at Cardiff.

The ODI series kicks off on May 8 at The Oval. The second and third fixture will be played at May 11 and May 14 at Southampton and Bristol respectively.

The fourth game of the series will take place on May 17 at Nottingham. The series wraps up at Leeds on May 19.

Correction: An earlier version of this story incorrectly stated that the fixture will be played at Kennington Oval at 3pm. The story has been updated with the correct information and the error is regretted.

 
TOPICS:
Cricket Leicestershire Leicestershire vs Pakistan Pakistan


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
RELATED STORIES
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Pakistan, Leicestershire, Leicestershire vs Pakistan, Cricket, Kennington Oval, England, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, World Cup 2019, Kent, Northamptonshire,
 
MOST READ
Pakistan play Northampton in practice match
Pakistan play Northampton in practice match
Pakistan play Leicestershire in final practice game
Pakistan play Leicestershire in final practice game
Pakistan begin England tour with practise game against Kent
Pakistan begin England tour with practise game against Kent
Pakistan clinch easy win over Northampton in practice match
Pakistan clinch easy win over Northampton in practice match
Imad century powers Pakistan to win over Kent
Imad century powers Pakistan to win over Kent
 
 
 
 
 
ABOUT US ANCHOR PROFILES ADVERTISE WITH US ONLINE ADVERTISING CONTACT US FEEDBACK RSS MOBILE APPS FAQ'S
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.