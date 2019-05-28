Pakistan heading into World Cup as underdogs, says Waqar

Former Pakistan captain Waqar Younis believes the Men in Green are heading into the World Cup as underdogs.

“I think Pakistan arrive as underdogs and they need to start well. If they lose a couple of early games, then it will be an uphill task for them after that,” Waqar was quoted as saying by ICC. “Despite everything having gone on in the last couple of months, the country is behind the team. They all believe these guys can win the World Cup.”

The former fast-bowler said that Pakistan are capable of playing exceptional cricket if the side gets off to a strong start.

He believes that Pakistan’s tenacity to post big totals has become a positive aspect for the side. He added, “The batsman have got used to the surfaces very quickly and have piled on the runs. They are all in good form, especially Babar Azam and Haris Sohail.”

The Burewala Express was of the opinion that the inclusion of pacers Wahab Riaz and Mohammad Amir has put the bowling department on track.

He expressed his concerns over Pakistan’s fielding, stating that the fielders were below par against England, which could affect their confidence. The former fast-bowler added, “I am sure that the fielding will get better but if the fielders don’t take their chances and stop the extra 15-20 runs then they can struggle.”

Pakistan begin their World Cup 2019 campaign on May 31 against West Indies at Trent Bridge, Nottingham.