Pakistan eye comeback against England in five-match ODI series

4 hours ago

Photo: AFP

England will host Pakistan in the third game of the five-match ODI series at the Bristol Cricket Ground on Tuesday.

The third ODI will begin at 5pm.

The hosts have a 1-0 lead in the series. The first ODI at The Oval was abandoned due to rain and England won the following game in Southampton by 12 runs.

Pakistan will be looking to make a comeback in the series by winning the third ODI.

Skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed confessed that the side did not bowl well at the depth in Southampton, which led to their defeat. He added that Fakhar Zaman and Asif Ali batted well in the chase of 374 runs.

Chief Selector of the Pakistan Cricket Board Inzamam-ul-Haq, on the other hand, said that Men in Green performed well. “England posted a big total. A win would have made us much happier.”

 
