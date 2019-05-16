Pakistan coaching staff doesn’t like being called ‘unpredictable’: Arthur

Head coach Mickey Arthur has said that the coaching staff of the Pakistan cricket team hates the tag of being an unpredictable side.

“Unpredictable – that’s a word that us as coaching staff hate,” Arthur said in a video posted by Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). “You read all the previews now, they say Pakistan are going to be in the top four because of their unpredictability. I say no. Pakistan are going to be in the top four because of the work we’ve put in, in their skills.”

The 50-year-old added that the side has said that it is playing consistent cricket and has been training well for the competition. He added, “We know that on our day we can beat anybody, it’s us finding that little key ingredient that makes our players believe.”

The South African said that the side have won games in the past and have shown success.

Pakistan begin the World Cup 2019 campaign against West Indies on May 31 at Trent Bridge.