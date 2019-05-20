HOME > Sports

Pakistan call up Wahab, Amir, Asif for World Cup

4 hours ago

Photo: AFP

Pakistan’s woeful performance with the ball during the England series has forced the selectors’ hands into making changes, with the experienced left-arm duo of Mohammad Amir and Wahab Riaz making it into the squad.

Asif Ali, who was part of the 17-man squad alongside Amir, has also been included in the side after impressing in bits and pieces.

Pakistan were unable to prevent England from scoring big totals in every game and the management has now opted to go with experienced players.

Wahab’s inclusion is the biggest surprise, with the pacer playing his last ODI nearly two years ago in June 2017 when he conceded 87 runs without taking a wicket against India in 8.4 overs.

The Men in Green have had a horror run-in to the World Cup, losing 5-0 at home to Australia before being thrashed 4-0 by England after the first game was washed out.

Abid Ali, Faheem Ashraf and Junaid Khan are the players to miss out.

 
TOPICS:
Cricket Mohammad Amir Pakistan wahab riaz world cup

One Comment

  1. Ali   May 20, 2019 3:30 pm/ Reply

    Shame on our selectors. Why Junaid khan is not included? What wahab did to be selected for wc2019? What Hasnain did? Is he more expirenced than Junaid? Bad selection. If it’s like this bring back Muhammad Asif in place of Wahab, for Husnain Junaid khan


World Cup 2019, Pakistan squad, pakistan cricket team, wahab riaz, Mohammad Amir, Pakistan, cricket
 
