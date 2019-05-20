Pakistan call up Wahab, Amir, Asif for World Cup

Pakistan’s woeful performance with the ball during the England series has forced the selectors’ hands into making changes, with the experienced left-arm duo of Mohammad Amir and Wahab Riaz making it into the squad.

Asif Ali, who was part of the 17-man squad alongside Amir, has also been included in the side after impressing in bits and pieces.

Pakistan were unable to prevent England from scoring big totals in every game and the management has now opted to go with experienced players.

Wahab’s inclusion is the biggest surprise, with the pacer playing his last ODI nearly two years ago in June 2017 when he conceded 87 runs without taking a wicket against India in 8.4 overs.

The Men in Green have had a horror run-in to the World Cup, losing 5-0 at home to Australia before being thrashed 4-0 by England after the first game was washed out.

Abid Ali, Faheem Ashraf and Junaid Khan are the players to miss out.