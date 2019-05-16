HOME > Sports

Pakistan bowlers are out of form, says Shadab

May 15 , 2019

Photo: AFP

Pakistan leg spinner Shadab Khan has said that is of no doubt that the team’s bowling unit is struggling at the moment.

“It is necessary to take wickets with the new ball in the middle overs,” he said. “Our bowlers are out of form.”

The 28-year-old said that its crucial to take wickets as the nature of the sport has become fast-paced.

He also criticised the batting department for struggling in the middle overs. “Posting a 350-run total is not a big one. They are batting at that stage with some difficulty.”

Speaking on his recovery, the bowler said that he cleared the blood test after taking the medicine prescribed for Hepatitis C. “I was concerned when I was diagnosed with the disease,” he added.

 
TOPICS:
Cricket Pakistan shadab khan


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
RELATED STORIES
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Pakistan, Shadab Khan, Cricket, England, England vs Pakistan, Bowlers, Batsmen,
 
MOST READ
England beat Pakistan in high-scoring second ODI
England beat Pakistan in high-scoring second ODI
England beat Pakistan in third ODI
England beat Pakistan in third ODI
England's Plunkett may have tampered ball against Pakistan
England’s Plunkett may have tampered ball against Pakistan
'Selfish' Afridi has ruined many careers, says Imran Farhat
‘Selfish’ Afridi has ruined many careers, says Imran Farhat
Our seniors were worse than what Afridi revealed: Shoaib Akhtar
Our seniors were worse than what Afridi revealed: Shoaib Akhtar
 
 
 
 
 
ABOUT US ANCHOR PROFILES ADVERTISE WITH US ONLINE ADVERTISING CONTACT US FEEDBACK RSS MOBILE APPS FAQ'S
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.