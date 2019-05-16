Pakistan bowlers are out of form, says Shadab

Pakistan leg spinner Shadab Khan has said that is of no doubt that the team’s bowling unit is struggling at the moment.

“It is necessary to take wickets with the new ball in the middle overs,” he said. “Our bowlers are out of form.”

The 28-year-old said that its crucial to take wickets as the nature of the sport has become fast-paced.

He also criticised the batting department for struggling in the middle overs. “Posting a 350-run total is not a big one. They are batting at that stage with some difficulty.”

Speaking on his recovery, the bowler said that he cleared the blood test after taking the medicine prescribed for Hepatitis C. “I was concerned when I was diagnosed with the disease,” he added.