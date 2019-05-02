Pakistan beat Leicestershire as Babar scores first T20 century

Pakistan opener Babar Azam smashed a century as Pakistan thrashed Leicestershire by 58 runs in their final practice game of the England tour on Wednesday.

Babar scored 101 off just 63 balls at Grace Road, while opening partner Fakhar Zaman made 52 off 30 balls, to guide the visitors to 200 in their 20 overs.

Leicestershire were bowled out for 142 in response.

Babar Azam smashed a century as Pakistan thrashed Leicestershire by 58 runs in a T20 match. Here @babarazam258 talks about his match-winning contribution. #WeHaveWeWill pic.twitter.com/aAWSs3dGRz — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) May 2, 2019

Pakistan started their tour with a 100-run win over Kent before going on to beat Northamptonshire by eight wickets.

The Men in Green are will now play a one-off T20I and a five-match ODI series against hosts England ahead of the World Cup.

The 20-over game will be played on May 5 at Cardiff.

The ODI series kicks off on May 8 at The Oval. The second and third fixtures will be played on May 11 and May 14 at Southampton and Bristol respectively.

The fourth game of the series will take place on May 17 at Nottingham. The series wraps up at Leeds on May 19.