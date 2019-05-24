HOME > Sports

Pakistan bat in World Cup 2019 warm-up against Afghanistan

4 hours ago

Pakistan won the toss and chose to bat against Afghanistan in their ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 warm-up fixture in Bristol on Friday.

The Men in Green are heading into the fixture on the back of 10 successive ODI defeats.

A practice session was held in which the players worked on improving their batting, bowling and fielding.

Leg spinner Shadab Khan and fast-bowler Mohammad Amir, who have joined the side after undergoing treatment for their illness, were also at the training session.

Teams:

Pakistan: Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper and captain), Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Amir, Wahab Riaz, Haris Sohail, Asif Ali, Shaheen Afridi and Mohammad Hasnain

Afghanistan: Mohammad Shahzad (wicketkeeper), Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Asghar Afghan, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Gulbadin Naib (captain), Rashid Khan, Dawlat Zadran, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ali Zadran, Samiullah Shenwari, Aftab Alam, Hamid Hassan

 
Afghanistan Cricket ODI Pakistan World Cup 2019


