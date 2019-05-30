Pakistan announce 12-man squad for West Indies World Cup fixture

Pakistan have announced the 12-man squad for their ICC Cricket World Cup fixture against West Indies in Nottingham.

According to reports, all-rounder Shoaib Malik along with pacers Shaheen Shah Afridi and Mohammad Hasnain have not been shortlisted for tomorrow’s fixture.

The top order comprises of Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Haris Sohail and Babar Azam while the middle order consists of Mohammad Hafeez, skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed and Asif Ali.

Spinners Imad Wasim and Shadab Khan have also been picked in the squad.

Pakistan are likely to play with pacers Mohammad Amir, Wahab Riaz and Hasan Ali.

The Men in Green will be looking for their first victory after suffering 12 straight defeats in the limited-overs format.

The fixture will begin at 2:30pm Pakistan time.