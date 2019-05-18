Pakistan a favourite to win the World Cup: Sourav Ganguly

Former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly said Pakistan are one of the favourites to win the ICC Men’s World Cup 2019 in England and Wales, Hindustan Times has reported.

“Pakistan’s record in world tournaments in England is remarkable,” he said. “They won the Champions Trophy two years ago, they won the 2009 World T20 in England.”

He went on to say that the Men in Green perform well in the English conditions.

“England got 374 and Pakistan just lost by 12 runs. They also beat England in England in Test matches there because of their bowling lineup,” he added.

Pakistan kick off their World Cup 2019 campaign when they take on West Indies in Trent Bridge on May 31.