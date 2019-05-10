Our seniors were worse than what Afridi revealed: Shoaib Akhtar

Former fast-bowler Shoaib Akhtar has said that Shahid Afridi didn’t cover the extent of the “harsh behaviour” meted out by senior cricketers in his book Game Changer.

Whatever @SAfridiOfficial has written about harsh behavior from seniors, reality was much more than that. He should have said more.

Actually he should have said it 20 years ago. If he did at the right time, he wouldn’t have had to write a book today. pic.twitter.com/ISpK8VqG6t — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) May 9, 2019

The Rawalpindi Express went on to say that Afridi should have spoken up 20 years ago. “If he did at the right time, he wouldn’t have had to write a book today,” he said.

Afridi, while retweeting Akhtar’s post, said that he followed in the former pacer’s tracks and never wanted to hurt anyone.