Opening party to mark the start of Cricket World Cup

An opening party will be held in London on Wednesday to mark the start of the ICC Cricket World Cup.

“The ‘not-to-be-missed’ live broadcast Opening Party will be a mix of music, dance and some of the biggest names in sport with a winner takes all sporting competition,” the International Cricket Council stated on its website. “The glittering event organised in partnership with The Royal Parks within the backdrop of Buckingham Palace, will be live broadcast around the world between 5 and 6pm British Summer Time with an audience of spectators at the ticket only event.”

The tickets for the events were allocated through a ballot system.

World Cup Managing Director Steve Elworthy said, “The Opening Party will capture the very essence of what makes this tournament so special and will be hugely exciting for the fans that are lucky enough to attend but also across broadcast we will show the world what they have to look forward to over the next 45 days of cricket action.”

Alun Mainwaring, head of events and filming at The Royal Parks, said: “The ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Opening Party will be a unique and spectacular way to kick off this incredible tournament. Millions of people around the world will be watching the excitement unfold in central London and we are honoured to be a part of it.”

According to the ICC, they received three million ticket applications from 148 countries across six continents for the 48 matches in the tournament. truly showing the global appeal of the Cricket World Cup.