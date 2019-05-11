No slip-ups when it comes to World Cup, says Finch

Australian skipper Aaron Finch said that it’s a big advantage to know what it takes to win a World Cup, Cricbuzz reported.

“I think it’s a big advantage, just to know what it takes to win a World Cup and what it takes to manage your way through a campaign which can be difficult,” Finch said. “You have to be at your best at the business end but you can’t afford to let anything slip at the start.”

He said that his side are prepared to step up the preparations for the cricket’s biggest tournament. “It really is the time of your life a World Cup so that will be awesome.”

The Australian skipper emphasized that Kangaroos are still on the lookout for several answers to the batting lineup but aren’t too bothered at the moment.

“I think it’s just about giving everyone an opportunity at the top of the order to get some game time as much as anything. I think it’s a good opportunity to mix and match and with the three games in the UK we might keep everyone guessing a bit, but the honest answer is, no, we don’t have a definitive answer on what that will look like at the moment,” he said.

Finch heaped praise on Smith and Warner over their recent performance as the team tries to work towards a common goal. “They are two of the best players in the world which is valuable to have at your disposal.”