No room for complacency in the World Cup, says Kohli

Indian skipper Virat Kohli has said that the 2019 World Cup will be the most challenging yet due to the format.

“Personally, I think this is probably the most challenging World Cup of the three that I’ve been a part of, because of the format,” he told Cricbuzz. “Everyone has to be at their best from the first match onward and we don’t have any room for complacency.”

Calling the 2019 edition the “best” in history, the Indian skipper says his sides expects pressure from the get go. “White-ball cricket, playing in England, playing an ICC tournament — the conditions are not that different or that difficult I would say, compared to Test cricket. Pressure is the most important thing in the World Cup, and not necessarily the conditions.”

He believes the main objective is to be fit for the 50-over format and not let their fitness suffer.

The 30-year-old stressed on scoring high scores in the tournament but totals of 260-270 can be defended as well.