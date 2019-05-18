No major shoulder injury for Imam ul Haq

Pakistan batsman Imam-ul-Haq was cleared of any injuries after undergoing an x-ray on his shoulder.

The batsman was retired hurt after being hit on the elbow by a ball bowled by pacer Mark Wood during the fourth ODI in Trent Bridge on Friday. He was given treatment on the field but was taken off the field as he looked like he was in severe discomfort.

Imam injury update Imam ul Haq taken to hospital for Xray. All xrays are clear. Swelling on his left arm only.#ENGvPAK — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) May 17, 2019

The 23-year-old was rushed to a hospital where he underwent scans, which revealed that he had suffered some swelling.

Imam returned to bat shortly afterwards.