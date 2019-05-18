HOME > Sports

No major shoulder injury for Imam ul Haq

1 hour ago

Photo: AFP

Pakistan batsman Imam-ul-Haq was cleared of any injuries after undergoing an x-ray on his shoulder.

The batsman was retired hurt after being hit on the elbow by a ball bowled by pacer Mark Wood during the fourth ODI in Trent Bridge on Friday. He was given treatment on the field but was taken off the field as he looked like he was in severe discomfort.

The 23-year-old was rushed to a hospital where he underwent scans, which revealed that he had suffered some swelling.

Imam returned to bat shortly afterwards.

 
TOPICS:
Cricket Imam-ul-Haq Pakistan


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
RELATED STORIES
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Cricket, Imam-ul-Haq, Pakistan, Injury, Mark Wood, England, England vs Pakistan 4th ODI, England vs Pakistan
 
MOST READ
England beat Pakistan in high-scoring second ODI
England beat Pakistan in high-scoring second ODI
England beat Pakistan in third ODI
England beat Pakistan in third ODI
England beat Pakistan in fourth ODI to clinch series
England beat Pakistan in fourth ODI to clinch series
England's Plunkett may have tampered ball against Pakistan
England’s Plunkett may have tampered ball against Pakistan
Amir’s World Cup in doubt after suspected chickenpox
Amir’s World Cup in doubt after suspected chickenpox
 
 
 
 
 
ABOUT US ANCHOR PROFILES ADVERTISE WITH US ONLINE ADVERTISING CONTACT US FEEDBACK RSS MOBILE APPS FAQ'S
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.