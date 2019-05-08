Moeen Ali ruled out of first ODI against Pakistan

A rib injury has ruled out England all-rounder Moeen Ali from the first ODI against Pakistan at The Oval, Sky Sports has reported.

Several England players will be making their return to the side but Ali’s replacement for the 50-over fixture against the Men in Green has not been announced as yet.

Joe Denly, James Vince and Liam Dawson are under consideration for team selection as well.

“Someone like Dawson will certainly be in discussions,” said England coach Trevor Bayliss. “He’s done well this year and he’s done well for us in the past when he’s been given an opportunity at this level. It’s getting to the business end. It’s this 17 (the squad to play Pakistan) and Dawson, I don’t think it would be out of place in saying it’s probably down to that 18. I think the final 15 would come from that.”

Jofra Archer, who impressed on his T20I debut against Pakistan, may also fill in the spot. Bayliss added, “He’s a fairly quiet sort of a guy. He looked very nervous in that first game in Ireland, as anyone making their debuts usually are. I thought he bowled some good spells, or one or two spells in Ireland without too much luck and I thought he bowled pretty well in the T20 match a couple of days ago.”

The England coach went on to say that the selectors will have a tough job when it comes to selecting the final team.