Miandad refutes Afridi’s fiery claims

Javed Miandad has refuted Shahid Afridi’s claims that he did not let the all-rounder practice his batting ahead of a clash against India when he was coaching the Pakistan national side.

Afridi has made several eyebrow-raising claims in his new book Game Changer and has labelled Miandad a small man who didn’t let him practice before the side’s historic clash against India.

“It makes no sense that I wouldn’t let him bat before a game. How is that even possible?” said Miandad, who was a pivotal part of Pakistan’s 1992 World Cup winning squad. “When you’re writing a book then you sensationalise things and this is just an example of that. It doesn’t matter to me if he is writing such things. I have been lucky enough to get so much love and respect.”

The 61-year-old also laughed off Afridi’s claim that he had forced the all-rounder to praise him after scoring a century in that game.

Afridi — who achieved overnight fame with a 37-ball century in his first-ever international innings and is one of the most popular crickets in Pakistan’s history — has also revealed that he was 19 when he made his international debut rather than being 16.

Miandad isn’t the only legend that Afridi has targeted in his new book though. He has also labelled Waqar Younis a poor coach and says Shoaib Malik was unfit to be made skipper when he was 25 since he didn’t listen to good advice.