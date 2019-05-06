Marc Marquez wins Spanish MotoGP

World champion Marc Marquez of Honda won the Spanish MotoGP on Sunday ahead of compatriots Alex Rins of Suzuki and Maverick Vinales of Yamaha and told his rivals he still “means business”.

Marquez also went top of the world championship standings after a dramatic fall last time out in the United States.

“It was tougher mentally than physically,” said Marquez. “So I’m happy to have won at Jerez. I couldn’t afford another slip up after what happened at Austin. I wanted to race out in front today. It shows my rivals I still mean business and that my fall didn’t affect me.”

Marquez was run close over the first ten laps as Frenchman Fabio Quartararo put up an early fight from his career first pole position but a mechanical problem ended Quartararo’s chances and he had to retire with little control over the throttle on his Yamaha.

“It cost us the race, but we showed we can mix it with the top guys,” said the 20-year-old.

Having won two of the four MotoGPs so far this season, Marquez tops the standings with 70 points, one more than US race winner Rins on 69.

Ducati’s Andrea Dovizioso is third on 67 and veteran multiple world champion Valentino Rossi of Yamaha, who was sixth on Sunday, almost eight seconds behind Marquez, sits fourth on 61.

France hosts the next date on the calendar in 15 days time at the Bugatti Circuit at Le Mans.

Italy’s Lorenzo Baldassari on a Kalex won a third Moto 2 race to extend his world championship lead.

The 22-year-old won at Qatar and Argentina before falling last time out in the United States, making up for that slip as he rampaged around the Jerez de la Frontera track to beat Spanish pair Jorge Navarro and Augusto Fernandez.

“I did a great job, the team worked well but this win is also for me,” Baldarassi said.

Honda completed a one-two in the Moto 3 race as Italian Niccolo Antonelli won with Japanese rider Tatsuki Suzuki collecting a first podium finish in second.