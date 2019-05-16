Manchester United star Pogba performs Umrah

Manchester United star Paul Pogba has performed Umrah after the English Premier League season drew to a close last weekend.

Pogba has been performing the pilgrimage for the past two seasons as well.

The World Cup winning midfielder shared pictures of his visit on Instagram, alongside the caption, ‘Never forget the important things in life’.

Pogba was seen posing alongside fellow Premier League Frenchman Kurt Zouma, who spent last year on loan at Everton from Chelsea.

Pogba is expected to leave Manchester United this summer, with Real Madrid being touted as the possible destination after the return of French manager Zinedine Zidane.