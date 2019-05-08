HOME > Sports

Manchester United footballers to face pay cuts

4 hours ago

Manchester United footballers may face a pay cut over failing to qualify for the next UEFA Champions League, Sky Sports has reported.

The football club, according to its policy for the past several seasons, rewards bonus to its players if they qualify for the top-tier European competition.

It became impossible for the Red Devils to qualify for Champions League after the side managed a 1-1 draw at Huddersfield.

However, the policy will not be applied to every member of United’s squad as some contracts did not include the condition.

 
