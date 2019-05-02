Maestro Messi warns Barcelona tie isn’t over yet

Lionel Messi warned his Barcelona teammates that their place in the Champions League final is still not certain despite his two-goal salvo in a 3-0 semi-final first leg win over Liverpool on Wednesday.

“It would have been better to win 4-0 than 3-0 but it is a very good result,” said the Argentine star. “It’s not definitive, we are going to go into a very complicated atmosphere, with a great history.”

Messi’s second goal was the 600th of his Barca career and he reached the landmark in stunning style, majestically curling a free-kick into the top corner.

“It was beautiful when it went in but I was lucky that the ball lodged up there in the corner.”

Messi refused to take all the plaudits for the win which also Luis Suarez score against his former club.

“We must be more united than ever, all together: the team, the fans. We said at the beginning of the season that we will win it together.”

The comeback will be even tougher for them given Barcelona, with La Liga wrapped up, will surely rest a host of players against Celta Vigo this weekend while Liverpool, a point behind Premier League leaders Manchester City, will have to be at full throttle again away at Newcastle on Saturday.

“They can still make us suffer,” said Barca coach Ernesto Valverde. “The result is good but the tie is open.”

Klopp hails ‘unstoppable’ Messi

Jurgen Klopp admitted Messi was “unstoppable” on Wednesday.

Luis Suarez poked in against his former club before Messi hit a late double, the second a stunning free-kick for his 600th Barca goal, as his team took a 3-0 lead from a pulsating semi-final first leg ahead of next week’s return at Anfield.

“He’s unstoppable,” said Klopp afterwards. “Obviously we couldn’t defend the free-kick. What a strike. He’s a world-class player but I knew that already. It’s no surprise.”

Klopp could only smile after Messi’s curling shot nestled in the top corner but this result was harsh on his side.

They matched Barcelona in the first half, dominated them early in the second and could still have left with an away goal after Messi’s brilliant brace, only for Mohamed Salah to hit the post.

“I said to the boys I was proud of how we played against a side like this,” Klopp said. “If you lose away it’s not a massive problem as long as you score a goal. That’s our problem tonight – it doesn’t make our life any easier.”