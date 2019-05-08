Live Updates – England vs Pakistan 1st ODI

England vs Pakistan

Venue: The Oval, London

Date: May 8

Series: The five-match series is level at 0-0

England are hosting Pakistan in the first game of the five-match ODI series at The Oval in London on Wednesday.

LIVE UPDATES

Hello and welcome to the live updates of the first ODI between England and Pakistan at The Oval. The toss will take place in a short while.

London’s weather department has predicted rain during fixture.

Sources have reported that pacer Mohammad Amir will be included in the playing XI. Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed said that all-rounder Shoaib Malik will not be available for selection in tonight’s fixture.

Pakistan are heading into the fixture on the back of an eight-wicket defeat in the only T20I against England.

The Men in Green have played 13 ODIs in the past six months and have won just three fixtures. They recently suffered a 5-0 whitewash at the hands of Australia in the United Arab Emirates.

The fixture kicks off at 5pm Pakistan Standard Time (PST).