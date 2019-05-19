HOME > Sports

Live Updates – England vs Pakistan 5th ODI

41 mins ago

England vs Pakistan 5th ODI
Venue: Headingley, Leeds
Date: May 19
Series England lead five-match series 3-0

England are hosting Pakistan in the dead rubber fifth game of the five-match ODI series at Headingley in Leeds on Sunday.

LIVE UPDATES

ENGLAND

Over 2: 14-0
Shaheen Shah Afridi to James Vince, one run
Shaheen Shah Afridi to James Vince, no run
Shaheen Shah Afridi to James Vince, no run
Shaheen Shah Afridi to James Vince, FOUR
Shaheen Shah Afridi to James Vince, no run
Shaheen Shah Afridi to Jonny Bairstow, one run

Over 1: 8-0
Good start for England. The pitch seems to be another dead one
Hasan Ali to James Vince, no run
Hasan Ali to James Vince, no run
Hasan Ali to James Vince, no run
Hasan Ali to James Vince, no run
Hasan Ali to James Vince, FOUR
Hasan Ali to James Vince, FOUR

England have won the toss and they are batting first

Hello and welcome to the live updates of the fifth and final ODI between England and Pakistan at Headingley.

The hosts have an unassailable 3-0 lead over the visitors in the series.

The first ODI at The Oval was abandoned due to rain. England clinched a 12-run win over Pakistan in the second game in Southampton. They extended their lead to 2-0 by winning the third fixture in Bristol by six wickets.

The hosts clinched the series by winning the fourth ODI in Nottingham by three wickets.

Pakistan will be playing the final ODI for a consolation win.

 
TOPICS:
Cricket England England vs Pakistan Pakistan


