Live Updates – England vs Pakistan 4th ODI

England vs Pakistan 4th ODI

Venue: Trent Bridge, Nottingham

Date: May 17

Series: England lead five-match ODI series 2-0

England are hosting Pakistan in the fourth game of the five-match ODI series at Nottingham on Friday.

LIVE UPDATES

PAKISTAN

Over 25: 148-1

Pakistan have lost just one wicket at the halfway mark but they must get going to score over 350

Adil Rashid to Mohammad Hafeez, one run

Adil Rashid to Mohammad Hafeez, two runs

Adil Rashid to Babar Azam, one run

Adil Rashid to Mohammad Hafeez, one run

Adil Rashid to Babar Azam, one run

Adil Rashid to Mohammad Hafeez, one run

Over 24: 141-1

Another great over by Stokes, who gives away three runs

Ben Stokes to Babar Azam, no run

Ben Stokes to Mohammad Hafeez, one run

Ben Stokes to Mohammad Hafeez, no run

Ben Stokes to Mohammad Hafeez, no run

Ben Stokes to Babar Azam, one run

Ben Stokes to Mohammad Hafeez, one run

Over 23: 138-1

Big over for Pakistan but they need a lot more of these to worry England

Adil Rashid to Babar Azam, FOUR

Adil Rashid to Mohammad Hafeez, one run

Adil Rashid to Mohammad Hafeez, SIX

Adil Rashid to Mohammad Hafeez, no run

Adil Rashid to Mohammad Hafeez, one run

Adil Rashid to Babar Azam, FOUR

Over 22: 122-1

Stokes into the attack and just three runs off his first over

Ben Stokes to Babar Azam, one run

Ben Stokes to Babar Azam, no run

Ben Stokes to Babar Azam, no run

Ben Stokes to Babar Azam, no run

Ben Stokes to Mohammad Hafeez, one run

Ben Stokes to Babar Azam, one leg bye

Over 21: 119-1

Just three runs off that over. Pakistan seem to have lost their way

Adil Rashid to Mohammad Hafeez, no run

Adil Rashid to Babar Azam, one run

Adil Rashid to Mohammad Hafeez, one run

Adil Rashid to Mohammad Hafeez, no run

Adil Rashid to Mohammad Hafeez, no run

Adil Rashid to Babar Azam, one run

Over 20: 116-1

Pakistan lose Fakhar at the brink of the 20th over

Tom Curran to Fakhar Zaman, CAUGHT

Fakhar goes as Wood completes a good catch at third man

Tom Curran to Babar Azam, one run

Tom Curran to Babar Azam, no run

Tom Curran to Babar Azam, no run

Tom Curran to Babar Azam, no run

Tom Curran to Babar Azam, no run

Over 19: 115-0

Eventful first over by Rashid as nine runs come off it

Adil Rashid to Fakhar Zaman, no run

Adil Rashid to Babar Azam, one run

Adil Rashid to Fakhar Zaman, three runs

Adil Rashid to Fakhar Zaman, no run

Adil Rashid to Fakhar Zaman, FOUR

Adil Rashid to Babar Azam, one run

Over 18: 106-0

Both batsmen reached their fifties in that over

Tom Curran to Fakhar Zaman, no run

Tom Curran to Babar Azam, one run

Tom Curran to Fakhar Zaman, one run – reaches his 50

Tom Curran to Fakhar Zaman, no run

Tom Curran to Babar Azam, one run – reaches his 50

Tom Curran to Babar Azam, two runs

Over 17: 101-0

Denly is doing a great job for England as he bowls another tight over

Joe Denly to Babar Azam, one run

Joe Denly to Fakhar Zaman, one run

Joe Denly to Babar Azam, one run

Joe Denly to Fakhar Zaman, one run

Joe Denly to Fakhar Zaman, no run

Joe Denly to Fakhar Zaman, no run

Over 16: 97-0

Fakhar pulls Curran to the boundary to keep Pakistan ticking

Tom Curran to Babar Azam, no run

Tom Curran to Fakhar Zaman, one run

Tom Curran to Fakhar Zaman, no run

Tom Curran to Fakhar Zaman, FOUR

Tom Curran to Babar Azam, one run

Tom Curran to Babar Azam, wide

Tom Curran to Fakhar Zaman, one run

Over 15: 89-0

Nine runs off that over as Babar dances down the track and lobs Denly over long-off

Joe Denly to Fakhar Zaman, one run

Joe Denly to Babar Azam, one run

Joe Denly to Babar Azam, FOUR

Joe Denly to Fakhar Zaman, one run

Joe Denly to Babar Azam, one run

Joe Denly to Fakhar Zaman, one run

Over 14: 80-0

Six runs off that over but the boundaries have dried up

Tom Curran to Fakhar Zaman, one run

Tom Curran to Fakhar Zaman, no run

Tom Curran to Babar Azam, one run

Tom Curran to Fakhar Zaman, one run

Tom Curran to Babar Azam, three runs

Tom Curran to Babar Azam, no run

Over 13: 74-0

Another good over by Denly. England are applying the squeeze now

Joe Denly to Fakhar Zaman, two runs

Joe Denly to Fakhar Zaman, no run

Joe Denly to Babar Azam, one run

Joe Denly to Babar Azam, no run

Joe Denly to Fakhar Zaman, one run

Joe Denly to Babar Azam, one run

Over 12: 69-0

Tom Curran comes on and bowls a good tight over

Tom Curran to Babar Azam, one run

Tom Curran to Babar Azam, wide

Tom Curran to Fakhar Zaman, one run

Tom Curran to Fakhar Zaman, no run

Tom Curran to Babar Azam, one run

Tom Curran to Fakhar Zaman, one run

Tom Curran to Fakhar Zaman, no run

Imam is going to have his elbow x-rayed. His World Cup hopes hang on the line

Over 11: 64-0

Great over by Denly as he gives away just one run

Joe Denly to Babar Azam, no run

Joe Denly to Babar Azam, no run

Joe Denly to Babar Azam, no run

Joe Denly to Babar Azam, no run

Joe Denly to Fakhar Zaman, one run

Joe Denly to Fakhar Zaman, no run

Over 10: 63-0

Six overs off that over. Babar continues to find the offside boundary with ease

Mark Wood to Babar Azam, no run

Mark Wood to Babar Azam, no run

Mark Wood to Babar Azam, no run

Mark Wood to Babar Azam, no run

Mark Wood to Babar Azam, two runs

Mark Wood to Babar Azam, FOUR

Over 9: 57-0

Eight runs off that over as Babar plays a superb late cut

Joe Denly to Babar Azam, one run

Joe Denly to Babar Azam, no run

Joe Denly to Babar Azam, FOUR

Joe Denly to Fakhar Zaman, one run

Joe Denly to Babar Azam, one run

Joe Denly to Fakhar Zaman, one run

Over 8: 49-0

Big over for Pakistan as Fakhar takes a liking to Mark Woods. Run-rate now above six

Mark Wood to Babar Azam, no run

Mark Wood to Babar Azam, no run

Mark Wood to Fakhar Zaman, one run

Mark Wood to Fakhar Zaman, FOUR

Mark Wood to Fakhar Zaman, FOUR

Mark Wood to Fakhar Zaman, SIX

Over 7: 34-0

Fakhar joins in on the act now as he dispatches Archer off his pads for a boundary

Jofra Archer to Babar Azam, no run

Jofra Archer to Fakhar Zaman, one run

Jofra Archer to Babar Azam, one run

Jofra Archer to Fakhar Zaman, one run

Jofra Archer to Fakhar Zaman, FOUR

Jofra Archer to Fakhar Zaman, no run

Over 6: 27-0

Babar looks in the mood today as he unleashes another picture-perfect cut in that over

Mark Wood to Babar Azam, no run

Mark Wood to Babar Azam, no run

Mark Wood to Babar Azam, no run

Mark Wood to Babar Azam, FOUR

Mark Wood to Fakhar Zaman, one run

Mark Wood to Fakhar Zaman, no run

Over 5: 22-0

Babar with a six and a four in that over. His average has fallen below 50 and he is due a big score today

Jofra Archer to Babar Azam, SIX

Jofra Archer to Babar Azam, no run

Jofra Archer to Babar Azam, FOUR

Jofra Archer to Babar Azam, no run

Jofra Archer to Babar Azam, no run

Jofra Archer to Babar Azam, no run

Over 4: 12-0

Three off the over but all thoughts are with Imam at the moment

Mark Wood to Babar Azam, one run

Mark Wood to Babar Azam, no run

Mark Wood to Babar Azam, two runs

Mark Wood to Babar Azam, no run

Mark Wood to Imam-ul-Haq, RETIRED HURT

Imam-ul-Haq has retired hurt. If this is serious then it will be a cruel blow for both him and Pakistan

Mark Wood to Imam-ul-Haq, no run

Over 3: 9-0

Pace and control for Archer and Pakistan continue to struggle against him

Jofra Archer to Fakhar Zaman, no run

Jofra Archer to Imam-ul-Haq, one run

Jofra Archer to Imam-ul-Haq, no run

Jofra Archer to Imam-ul-Haq, no run

Jofra Archer to Imam-ul-Haq, no run

Jofra Archer to Imam-ul-Haq, no run

Over 2: 8-0

That’s the downside of pace, 89mph delivery edged for six

Mark Wood to Fakhar Zaman, no run

Mark Wood to Fakhar Zaman, no run

Mark Wood to Fakhar Zaman, SIX

Mark Wood to Fakhar Zaman, no run

Mark Wood to Fakhar Zaman, no run

Mark Wood to Fakhar Zaman, no run

Over 1: 2-0

Pakistan off to a watchful start

Jofra Archer to Imam-ul-Haq, no run

Jofra Archer to Imam-ul-Haq, no run

Jofra Archer to Imam-ul-Haq, two runs

Jofra Archer to Imam-ul-Haq, no run

Jofra Archer to Imam-ul-Haq, no run

Jofra Archer to Imam-ul-Haq, no run

The hosts have made five changes to their side as Jos Buttler replaces Eoin Morgan as the stand-in while Jonny Bairstow, Liam Plunkett, David Willey and Chris Woakes are substituted with James Vince, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid and Mark Wood.

Pakistan have included Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Hafeez and Mohammad Hasnain instead of Haris Sohail, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Faheem Ashraf in the playing XI.

England have won the toss and chose to bowl

Toss in a few moments. Let’s see how that turns out.

A high stakes game for both teams. Pakistan will be looking to stay alive in the series by winning the fixture whereas England have one eye on a series victory.

Hello and welcome to the live updates of the fourth ODI between England and Pakistan at Nottingham.

The hosts have a 2-0 lead in the series and will be looking to clinch the series by winning today’s fixture.

The first ODI in London was abandoned due to rain. The hosts won the second fixture at Southampton by 12 runs. They clinched a comfortable six-wicket victory over the visitors at Bristol.

International Cricket Council (ICC) has suspended the English skipper Eoin Morgan from today’s game due to slow over-rate in Bristol.

Meanwhile, Pakistan all-rounders Mohammad Hafeez and Shoaib Malik are both available for selection.