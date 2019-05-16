England beat Pakistan in third ODI

England beat Pakistan by six wickets to win the third one-day international at Bristol on Tuesday and take a 2-0 lead in the five match series.

World Cup hosts England made light of a seemingly challenging target of 359, Jonny Bairstow top-scoring with 128 as they won with 31 balls to spare.

Earlier, Imam-ul-Haq made a career-best 151 in Pakistan’s 358 for nine, with England paceman Chris Woakes taking four for 67.

LIVE UPDATES

ENGLAND

Over 44.5: England 359-4 (win by six wickets)

England claim comfortable six-wicket win

Asif Ali to Eoin Morgan, one run

Asif Ali to Moeen Ali, 1 run

Asif Ali to Eoin Morgan, 1 run,

Asif Ali to Eoin Morgan, FOUR

Asif Ali to Eoin Morgan, two runs

Over 44: 350-4 (need 9 more runs to win)

Nine runs needed now off six overs

Shaheen Shah Afridi to Ali, no run

Shaheen Shah Afridi to Ali, SIX

Shaheen Shah Afridi to Morgan, one run

Shaheen Shah Afridi to Ali, one run

Shaheen Shah Afridi to Ali, FOUR

Shaheen Shah Afridi to Ali, FOUR

Over 43: 334-4 (need 25 more runs to win)

Nine runs come off Faheem’s over. This is no longer a contest

Faheem Ashraf to Eoin Morgan, no run

Faheem Ashraf to Eoin Morgan, SIX

Faheem Ashraf to Eoin Morgan, no run

Faheem Ashraf to Eoin Morgan, two runs

Faheem Ashraf to Eoin Morgan, no run

Faheem Ashraf to Moeen Ali, one run

Over 42: 325-4 (need 34 more runs to win)

Two runs off that over and a wicket but it seems to be too little too late

Shaheen Shah Afridi to Eoin Morgan, no run

Shaheen Shah Afridi to Eoin Morgan, no run

Shaheen Shah Afridi to Moeen Ali, one run

Shaheen Shah Afridi to Moeen Ali, no run

Shaheen Shah Afridi to Moeen Ali, RUN OUT

Unlucky for Stokes, who is run-out as the ball hits Shaheen’s backheel from a Moeen Ali straight drive

Shaheen Shah Afridi to Stokes, leg bye

Over 41: 323-3 (need 36 more runs to win)

Stokes pulls a free-hit for six to get England even closer

Faheem Ashraf to Moeen Ali, two runs

Faheem Ashraf to Moeen Ali, no run

Faheem Ashraf to Moeen Ali, no run

Faheem Ashraf to Ben Stokes, 1 run

Faheem Ashraf to Ben Stokes, no run

Faheem Ashraf to Ben Stokes, SIX

Faheem Ashraf to Moeen Ali, one run + no ball

Over 40: 312-3 (need 47 more runs to win)

Four runs in that over

Junaid Khan to Ben Stokes, two runs

Junaid Khan to Ben Stokes, no run

Junaid Khan to Moeen Ali, one run

Junaid Khan to Moeen Ali, no run

Junaid Khan to Ben Stokes, one run

Junaid Khan to Ben Stokes, no run

Over 39: 308-3 (need 51 more runs to win)

England are nearly home as the hosts cruise in the run chase

Hasan Ali to Ben Stokes, one run

Hasan Ali to Moeen Ali, one run

Hasan Ali to Ben Stokes, one run

Hasan Ali to Ben Stokes, no run

Hasan Ali to Moeen Ali, one run

Hasan Ali to Moeen Ali, FOUR

Over 38: 300-3 (need 59 more runs to win)

Another dropped catch as England reach 300 runs in just the 38th over

Junaid Khan to Moeen Ali, one run

Junaid Khan to Moeen Ali, no run

Junaid Khan to Moeen Ali, wide

Junaid Khan to Moeen Ali, SIX

Junaid Khan to Moeen Ali, no run

Junaid Khan to Moeen Ali, SIX

Junaid Khan to Ben Stokes, one run

Over 37: 285-3 (need 74 more runs to win)

A tight over by Hasan Ali but Pakistan needs more of these right now

Hasan Ali to Moeen Ali, no run

Hasan Ali to Moeen Ali, no run

Hasan Ali to Moeen Ali, no run

Hasan Ali to Ben Stokes, one run

Hasan Ali to Ben Stokes, no run

Hasan Ali to Ben Stokes, no run

Over 36: 284-3 (need 75 more runs to win)

A boundary comes off the final delivery of the over

Faheem Ashraf to Moeen Ali, FOUR

Faheem Ashraf to Moeen Ali, no run

Faheem Ashraf to Moeen Ali, no run

Faheem Ashraf to Moeen Ali, no run

Faheem Ashraf to Moeen Ali, no run

Faheem Ashraf to Moeen Ali, no run

Over 35: 280-3 (need 79 more runs to win)

Four runs and a wicket in that over

Imad Wasim to Moeen Ali, one run

Imad Wasim to Moeen Ali, no run

Imad Wasim to Moeen Ali, no run

Imad Wasim to Moeen Ali, wide

Imad Wasim to Joe Root, CAUGHT

Root smashes it straight to Babar off Imad Wasim

Imad Wasim to Ben Stokes, one run

Imad Wasim to Ben Stokes, wide

Imad Wasim to Ben Stokes, no run

Over 34: 276-2 (need 83 more runs to win)

England are racing towards the target now

Faheem Ashraf to Ben Stokes, one run

Faheem Ashraf to Ben Stokes, no run

Faheem Ashraf to Ben Stokes, SIX

Faheem Ashraf to Ben Stokes, no run

Faheem Ashraf to Joe Root, one run

Faheem Ashraf to Root, FOUR

Over 33: 264-2 (need 95 more runs to win)

Root dances down the track to smash Imad back over his head for a maximum

Imad Wasim to Joe Root, one run

Imad Wasim to Joe Root, no run

Imad Wasim to Ben Stokes, one run

Imad Wasim to Joe Root, one run

Imad Wasim to Joe Root, SIX

Imad Wasim to Ben Stokes, one run

Over 32: 254-2 (need 105 more runs to win)

Just three runs in that over

Shaheen Shah Afridi to Ben Stokes, one run

Shaheen Shah Afridi to Ben Stokes, no run

Shaheen Shah Afridi to Ben Stokes, no run

Shaheen Shah Afridi to Joe Root, one run

Shaheen Shah Afridi to Ben Stokes, one run

Shaheen Shah Afridi to Ben Stokes, no run

Over 31: 251-2 (need 108 more runs to win)

England cruising along now

Junaid Khan to Ben Stokes, one run

Junaid Khan to Joe Root, one run

Junaid Khan to Joe Root, no run

Junaid Khan to Joe Root, FOUR

Junaid Khan to Ben Stokes, one run

Junaid Khan to Ben Stokes, no run

Over 30: 244-2 (need 115 more runs to win)

Stokes smashes two boundaries to get himself into the groove

Shaheen Shah Afridi to Ben Stokes, one run

Shaheen Shah Afridi to Ben Stokes, no run

Shaheen Shah Afridi to Ben Stokes, FOUR

Shaheen Shah Afridi to Ben Stokes, FOUR

Shaheen Shah Afridi to Ben Stokes, no run

Shaheen Shah Afridi to Joe Root, one run

Over 29: 234-2 (need 125 more runs to win)

What an over by Junaid. Can Pakistan sneak a way through here?

Junaid Khan to Ben Stokes, no run

Junaid Khan to Ben Stokes, no run

Junaid Khan to Jonny Bairstow, BOWLED

Bairstow ends his knock by inside-edging Junaid Khan

Junaid Khan to Jonny Bairstow, FOUR

Junaid Khan to Jonny Bairstow, no run

Junaid Khan to Joe Root, one run

Over 28: 229-1 (need 130 more runs to win)

Good over spoiled a bit by a pulled boundary by Bairstow

Shaheen Shah Afridi to Jonny Bairstow, FOUR

Shaheen Shah Afridi to Jonny Bairstow, no run

Shaheen Shah Afridi to Jonny Bairstow, no run

Shaheen Shah Afridi to Jonny Bairstow, no run

Shaheen Shah Afridi to Joe Root, one run

Shaheen Shah Afridi to Joe Root, no run

Over 27: 224-1 (need 135 more runs to win)

Root places the ball into the midwicket boundary with geometric precision in that over

Hasan Ali to Jonny Bairstow, no run

Hasan Ali to Jonny Bairstow, no run

Hasan Ali to Joe Root, one run

Hasan Ali to Joe Root, FOUR

Hasan Ali to Jonny Bairstow, one run

Hasan Ali to Joe Root, one run

Over 26: 217-1 (need 142 more runs to win)

Bairstow is enjoying himself here. Two huge sixes straight back over the bowler’s head

Haris Sohail to Joe Root, one run

Haris Sohail to Jonny Bairstow, one run

Haris Sohail to Jonny Bairstow, SIX

Haris Sohail to Jonny Bairstow, SIX

Haris Sohail to Joe Root, one run

Haris Sohail to Jonny Bairstow, leg bye

Over 25: 201-1 (need 158 more runs to win)

200 up in only the 25th over

Hasan Ali to Jonny Bairstow, one run

Hasan Ali to Jonny Bairstow, no run

Hasan Ali to Joe Root, one run

Hasan Ali to Jonny Bairstow, one run

Hasan Ali to Jonny Bairstow, no run

Hasan Ali to Jonny Bairstow, FOUR

Over 24: 194-1 (need 165 more runs to win)

Haris Sohail with a decent over

Haris Sohail to Jonny Bairstow, one run – reaches his 100

Bairstow has reached his 100. What a knock this has been

Haris Sohail to Jonny Bairstow, no run

Haris Sohail to Joe Root, one run

Haris Sohail to Jonny Bairstow, one run

Haris Sohail to Joe Root, one run

Haris Sohail to Joe Root, no run

Over 23: 190-1 (need 169 more runs to win)

Hasan with a good over. Pakistan applying some pressure

Hasan Ali to Jonny Bairstow, no run

Hasan Ali to Jonny Bairstow, two runs

Hasan Ali to Jonny Bairstow, no run

Hasan Ali to Jonny Bairstow, no run

Hasan Ali to Jonny Bairstow, no run

Hasan Ali to Joe Root, one run

Over 22: 187-1 (need 172 more runs to win)

Bairstow with a superb boundary and just five runs in that over

Faheem Ashraf to Jonny Bairstow, no run

Faheem Ashraf to Jonny Bairstow, FOUR

Faheem Ashraf to Jonny Bairstow, no run

Faheem Ashraf to Joe Root, one run

Faheem Ashraf to Joe Root, no run

Faheem Ashraf to Joe Root, no run

Over 21: 182-1 (need 177 more runs to win)

Root with a stunning reverse scoop to make batting look ridiculously easy

Imad Wasim to Joe Root, one run

Imad Wasim to Joe Root, no run

Imad Wasim to Joe Root, FOUR

Imad Wasim to Jonny Bairstow, one run

Imad Wasim to Bairstow, two runs

Imad Wasim to Bairstow, two runs

Over 20: 172-1 (need 187 more runs to win)

Another good over. Pakistan building some pressure

Faheem Ashraf to Jonny Bairstow, no run

Faheem Ashraf to Bairstow, no run

Faheem Ashraf to Bairstow, no run

Faheem Ashraf to Joe Root, one run

Faheem Ashraf to Jonny Bairstow, leg bye

Faheem Ashraf to Jonny Bairstow, no run

Over 19: 168-1 (need 191 more runs to win)

Just three runs off that over. A wicket brings some serenity to proceedings

Imad Wasim to Joe Root, no run

Imad Wasim to Joe Root, no run

Imad Wasim to Jonny Bairstow, one run

Imad Wasim to Jonny Bairstow, no run

Imad Wasim to Joe Root, one run

Imad Wasim to Jonny Bairstow, one run

Over 18: 165-1 (need 194 more runs to win)

Finally a wicket for Pakistan in that over

Faheem Ashraf to Jonny Bairstow, one run

Faheem Ashraf to Jonny Bairstow, FOUR

Faheem Ashraf to Joe Root, one run

Faheem Ashraf to Jason Roy, CAUGHT

Faheem gets the breakthrough but has enough damage been done already?

Faheem Ashraf to Roy, wide

Faheem Ashraf to Roy, FOUR

Faheem Ashraf to Bairstow, one run

Over 17: 153-0 (need 206 more runs to win)

Eight runs in that over as Bairstow is gifted a four by Asif Ali

Shaheen Shah Afridi to Jonny Bairstow, one run

Shaheen Shah Afridi to Jason Roy, one run

Shaheen Shah Afridi to Jonny Bairstow, one run

Shaheen Shah Afridi to Jonny Bairstow, no run

Shaheen Shah Afridi to Jonny Bairstow, FOUR

Shaheen Shah Afridi to Jason Roy, one run

Over 16: 145-0 (need 214 more runs to win)

Eight runs in that over. A boundary or more coming every over

Faheem Ashraf to Jonny Bairstow, FOUR

Faheem Ashraf to Jonny Bairstow, no run

Faheem Ashraf to Jonny Bairstow, two runs

Faheem Ashraf to Jonny Bairstow, no run

Faheem Ashraf to Jonny Bairstow, two runs

Faheem Ashraf to Jonny Bairstow, no run

Over 15: 137-0 (need 222 more runs to win)

This is getting ridiculous. England are looking comfortable in their chase of 359

Shaheen Shah Afridi to Jonny Bairstow, one run

Shaheen Shah Afridi to Jonny Bairstow, SIX

Shaheen Shah Afridi to Jonny Bairstow, FOUR

Shaheen Shah Afridi to Jonny Bairstow, FOUR

Shaheen Shah Afridi to Jason Roy, one run

Shaheen Shah Afridi to Jason Roy, FOUR

Over 14: 117-0 (need 242 more runs to win)

Another big over but Pakistan twice came close to dismissing this opening stand

Faheem Ashraf to Jason Roy, one run

Faheem Ashraf to Jason Roy, no run

Faheem Ashraf to Jason Roy, FOUR

Faheem Ashraf to Jason Roy, no run

Faheem Ashraf to Jason Roy, no run

Faheem Ashraf to Jason Roy, SIX

Over 13: 106-0 (need 253 more runs to win)

14 runs come off Imad’s over as England reach 100

Imad Wasim to Jason Roy, one run

Imad Wasim to Jonny Bairstow, one run

Imad Wasim to Jonny Bairstow, SIX

Imad Wasim to Jason Roy, one run

Imad Wasim to Bairstow, one run

Imad Wasim to Bairstow, FOUR

Over 12: 92-0 (need 267 more runs to win)

Jason Roy with a sweet late cut as he reaches 50

Hasan Ali to Jason Roy, two runs

Hasan Ali to Jason Roy, FOUR

Hasan Ali to Jason Roy, wide

Hasan Ali to Jason Roy, no run

Hasan Ali to Jason Roy, FOUR

Hasan Ali to Jonny Bairstow, one run

Hasan Ali to Jonny Bairstow, no run

Over 11: 80-0 (need 279 more runs to win)

Roy sends Imad sailing over midwicket for a maximum

Imad Wasim to Jason Roy, no run

Imad Wasim to Jason Roy, no run

Imad Wasim to Jason Roy, no run

Imad Wasim to Jason Roy, no run

Imad Wasim to Jason Roy, no run

Imad Wasim to Jason Roy, SIX

Over 10: 74-0 (need 285 more runs to win)

England are motoring along at the 10-over mark. 74-0

Hasan Ali to Jason Roy, one run

Hasan Ali to Jonny Bairstow, one run

Hasan Ali to Jonny Bairstow, FOUR

Hasan Ali to Jonny Bairstow, no run

Hasan Ali to Jonny Bairstow, FOUR

Hasan Ali to Jonny Bairstow, no run

Over 9: 64-0 (need 295 more runs to win)

11 runs off that over and this stand is starting to look dangerous.

Imad Wasim to Jonny Bairstow, one run

Imad Wasim to Jason Roy, one run

Imad Wasim to Jason Roy, no run

Imad Wasim to Jonny Bairstow, one run

Imad Wasim to Jonny Bairstow, wide

Imad Wasim to Jason Roy, one run

Imad Wasim to Roy, SIX

Over 8: 53-0 (need 306 more runs to win)

Roy is dropped by Shaheen Afridi. Will that come back to haunt Pakistan?

Hasan Ali to Jason Roy, one run

Hasan Ali to Jason Roy, no run

Hasan Ali to Jason Roy, FOUR

Hasan Ali to Jason Roy, no run

Hasan Ali to Jonny Bairstow, one run

Hasan Ali to Jason Roy, one run

Over 7: 46-0 (need 313 more runs to win)

Bairstow sends Junaid out of the park over midwicket

Junaid Khan to Jason Roy, one run

Junaid Khan to Jonny Bairstow, one run

Junaid Khan to Jonny Bairstow, SIX

Junaid Khan to Jonny Bairstow, no run

Junaid Khan to Jason Roy, a run

Junaid Khan to Jonny Bairstow, one run

Over 6: 36-0 (need 323 more runs to win)

England cruising at the run chase at the moment

Shaheen Shah Afridi to Jason Roy, no run

Shaheen Shah Afridi to Jonny Bairstow, one run

Shaheen Shah Afridi to Jason Roy, one run

Shaheen Shah Afridi to Jonny Bairstow, one run

Shaheen Shah Afridi to Jason Roy, one run

Shaheen Shah Afridi to Jason Roy, SIX

Over 5: 26-0 (need 333 more runs to win)

Seven in that over

Junaid Khan to Jonny Bairstow, FOUR

Junaid Khan to Jonny Bairstow, no run

Junaid Khan to Jonny Bairstow, no run

Junaid Khan to Jonny Bairstow, no run

Junaid Khan to Jason Roy, one run

Junaid Khan to Jonny Bairstow, one run

Junaid Khan to Jonny Bairstow, wide

Over 4: 19-0 (need 340 more runs to win)

Good over by Shaheen, troubling the English batsmen throughout and giving just two runs.

Shaheen Shah Afridi to Jonny Bairstow, one run

Shaheen Shah Afridi to Jason Roy, one run

Shaheen Shah Afridi to Jason Roy, no run

Shaheen Shah Afridi to Jason Roy, no run

Shaheen Shah Afridi to Jason Roy, no run

Shaheen Shah Afridi to Jason Roy, no run

Over 3: 17-0 (need 342 more runs to win)

And now Bairstow gets two boundaries off Junaid

Junaid Khan to Jonny Bairstow, FOUR

Junaid Khan to Jonny Bairstow, no run

Junaid Khan to Jonny Bairstow, no run

Junaid Khan to Jonny Bairstow, no run

Junaid Khan to Jonny Bairstow, no run

Junaid Khan to Jonny Bairstow, FOUR

Over 2: 9-0 (need 350 more runs to win)

Two boundaries for Roy but England look scratchy

Shaheen Shah Afridi to Jason Roy, no run

Shaheen Shah Afridi to Jason Roy, FOUR

Shaheen Shah Afridi to Jason Roy, FOUR

Shaheen Shah Afridi to Jason Roy, no run

Shaheen Shah Afridi to Jason Roy, no run

Shaheen Shah Afridi to Jason Roy, no run

Over 1: 1-0 (need 358 more runs to win)

Good start by Pakistan

Junaid Khan to Jonny Bairstow, no run

Junaid Khan to Jonny Bairstow, no run

Junaid Khan to Jonny Bairstow, no run

Junaid Khan to Jason Roy, one run

Junaid Khan to Jason Roy, no run

Junaid Khan to Jason Roy, no run

PAKISTAN

Over 50: 358-9

Imam’s stunning century guides Pakistan to 358-9

David Willey to Hasan Ali, no run,

David Willey to Hasan Ali, SIX

David Willey to Hasan Ali, FOUR

David Willey to Hasan Ali, no run

David Willey to Shaheen Shah Afridi, CAUGHT

Great one-handed catch by Willey off his own bowling to dismiss Shaheen Afridi

David Willey to Shaheen Shah Afridi, SIX

Over 49: 342-8

Hasan Ali sends one straight back over the bowler’s head off the final ball to somewhat ruin a great over

Tom Curran to Hasan Ali, SIX

Tom Curran to Hasan Ali, no run

Tom Curran to Shaheen Shah Afridi, one run

Tom Curran to Shaheen Shah Afridi, no run

Tom Curran to Faheem Ashraf, LBW

Faheem goes leg before for 13. Pakistan needed more from him

Tom Curran to Faheem Ashraf, two runs

Over 48: 333-7

What an over by Plunkett. No boundaries in it

Liam Plunkett to Faheem Ashraf, one run

Liam Plunkett to Hasan Ali, one run

Liam Plunkett to Hasan Ali, no run

Liam Plunkett to Faheem Ashraf, one run

Liam Plunkett to Faheem Ashraf, wide

Liam Plunkett to Hasan Ali, one run

Liam Plunkett to Faheem Ashraf, one run

Over 47: 327-7

10 runs in that over but also the wicket of Imad

Chris Woakes to Faheem Ashraf, one run

Chris Woakes to Faheem Ashraf, FOUR

Chris Woakes to Imad Wasim, CAUGHT

Imad goes for a 12-ball cameo after making 22

Chris Woakes to Imad Wasim, FOUR

Chris Woakes to Faheem Ashraf, one run

Chris Woakes to Faheem Ashraf, no run

Over 46: 317-6

Seven runs and a wicket in that one. 350 looking difficult

Tom Curran to Faheem Ashraf, one run

Tom Curran to Imad Wasim, one run

Tom Curran to Imad Wasim, FOUR

Tom Curran to Faheem Ashraf, 1 run

Tom Curran to Imam-ul-Haq, BOWLED

Imam goes but not before playing a blinder of a knock

Tom Curran to Imam-ul-Haq, no run

Over 45: 310-5

Nine runs off that over as Imad gets a four

Chris Woakes to Imam-ul-Haq, one run

Chris Woakes to Imad Wasim, one run

Chris Woakes to Imad Wasim, FOUR

Chris Woakes to Imam-ul-Haq, one run – reaches his 150

Imam is playing the knock of his young life so far. 150 up

Chris Woakes to Imad Wasim, one run

Chris Woakes to Imam-ul-Haq, one run

Over 44: 301-5

Two boundaries come off the 12-run over

David Willey to Imam-ul-Haq, one run

David Willey to Imad Wasim, one run

David Willey to Imad Wasim, FOUR

David Willey to Imam-ul-Haq, one run

David Willey to Imam-ul-Haq, FOUR

David Willey to Imad Wasim, one run

Over 43: 289-5

Seven runs in that over. Pakistan will be hoping they don’t lose the way here.

Chris Woakes to Imad Wasim, one run

Chris Woakes to Imad Wasim, one run

Chris Woakes to Imam-ul-Haq, one run

Chris Woakes to Asif Ali, CAUGHT

Asif Ali goes right after making his 50. That’s twice in two games that has happened

Chris Woakes to Imam-ul-Haq, one run

Chris Woakes to Imam-ul-Haq, FOUR

Over 42: 282-4

Eight runs off that over as Willey does well to not concede a boundary

David Willey to Asif Ali, no run

David Willey to Imam-ul-Haq, one run

David Willey to Asif Ali, one run

David Willey to Imam-ul-Haq, one run

David Willey to Imam-ul-Haq, wide

David Willey to Imam-ul-Haq, two runs

David Willey to Imam-ul-Haq, wide

David Willey to Asif Ali, one run

Over 41: 274-4

Another good over for Pakistan

Chris Woakes to Asif Ali, one run – reaches his 50

Successive half-centuries for Asif Ali in the ODI series

Chris Woakes to Asif Ali, SIX

Chris Woakes to Asif Ali, no run

Chris Woakes to Imam-ul-Haq, one run

Chris Woakes to Asif Ali, one run

Chris Woakes to Imam-ul-Haq, one run

Over 40: 264-4

14 come off the over as Pakistan aim to post a big total

Tom Curran to Imam-ul-Haq, one run

Tom Curran to Asif Ali, one run

Tom Curran to Asif Ali, SIX

Tom Curran to Imam-ul-Haq, one run

Tom Curran to Imam-ul-Haq, FOUR

Tom Curran to Asif Ali, one run

Over 39: 250-4

Five runs come off the over

Chris Woakes to Imam-ul-Haq, no run

Chris Woakes to Imam-ul-Haq, no run

Chris Woakes to Imam-ul-Haq, two runs

Chris Woakes to Imam-ul-Haq, no run

Chris Woakes to Imam-ul-Haq, two runs

Chris Woakes to Asif Ali, one run

Over 38: 245-4

Run out chance but another good over for Pakistan

Tom Curran to Asif Ali, one run

Tom Curran to Asif Ali, two runs

Tom Curran to Asif Ali, no run

Tom Curran to Imam-ul-Haq, one run

Tom Curran to Asif Ali, one run

Tom Curran to Asif Ali, wide

Tom Curran to Asif Ali, FOUR

Over 37: 235-4

15 off that over as Imam tees off

David Willey to Imam-ul-Haq, no run

David Willey to Imam-ul-Haq, two runs

David Willey to Imam-ul-Haq, FOUR

David Willey to Imam-ul-Haq, SIX

David Willey to Asif Ali, one run

David Willey to Asif Ali, wide

David Willey to Imam-ul-Haq, one run

Over 36: 220-4

Pakistan make up for a poor last over by taking this one for 11

Tom Curran to Imam-ul-Haq, one run

Tom Curran to Asif Ali, one run

Tom Curran to Asif Ali, FOUR

Tom Curran to Imam-ul-Haq, one run

Tom Curran to Imam-ul-Haq, FOUR

Tom Curran to Imam-ul-Haq, no run

Over 35: 209-4

Just two runs off that over as Willey returns

David Willey to Asif Ali, no run

David Willey to Asif Ali, no run

David Willey to Asif Ali, one run

That’s his century. What a knock this has been so far

David Willey to Imam-ul-Haq, no run

David Willey to Asif Ali, one run

David Willey to Asif Ali, no run

Over 34: 207-4

Plunkett with another nothing delivery down legside and Imam moves to 99 with a pulled four

Liam Plunkett to Imam-ul-Haq, FOUR

Liam Plunkett to Imam-ul-Haq, no run

Liam Plunkett to Imam-ul-Haq, no run

Liam Plunkett to Asif Ali, one run

Liam Plunkett to Asif Ali, two runs

Liam Plunkett to Imam-ul-Haq, one run

Over 33: 199-4

Asif dances down the track and just about clears the man at deep mid-on for a maximum

Moeen Ali to Imam-ul-Haq, one run

Moeen Ali to Imam-ul-Haq, no run

Moeen Ali to Asif Ali, one run

Moeen Ali to Asif Ali, SIX

Moeen Ali to Asif Ali, no run

Moeen Ali to Asif Ali, no run

Over 32: 191-4

Much better over by Plunkett, just three singles off it

Liam Plunkett to Imam-ul-Haq, no run

Liam Plunkett to Asif Ali, one run

Liam Plunkett to Asif Ali, no run

Liam Plunkett to Imam-ul-Haq, one run

Liam Plunkett to Asif Ali, one run

Liam Plunkett to Asif Ali, no run

Over 31: 188-4

Moeen replaces Denly after just one over and gives away five

Moeen Ali to Imam-ul-Haq, two runs

Moeen Ali to Imam-ul-Haq, no run

Moeen Ali to Asif Ali, one run

Moeen Ali to Imam-ul-Haq, one run

Moeen Ali to Asif Ali, one run

Moeen Ali to Asif Ali, no run

Over 30: 183-4

Imam pulls Plunkett twice and gets two boundaries for his troubles

Liam Plunkett to Imam-ul-Haq, FOUR

Liam Plunkett to Imam-ul-Haq, no run

Liam Plunkett to Imam-ul-Haq, FOUR

Liam Plunkett to Imam-ul-Haq, no run

Liam Plunkett to Asif Ali, one run

Liam Plunkett to Asif Ali, no run

Over 29: 174-4

Denly comes on for some part-time spin and gives away nine runs

Joe Denly to Asif Ali, one run

Joe Denly to Asif Ali, no run

Joe Denly to Imam-ul-Haq, one run

Joe Denly to Imam-ul-Haq, FOUR

Joe Denly to Imam-ul-Haq, two runs

Joe Denly to Asif Ali, one run

Over 28: 165-4

Plunkett dismisses Sarfaraz with a clever slower one to leave Pakistan in trouble

Liam Plunkett to Asif Ali, one run

Liam Plunkett to Imam-ul-Haq, one run

Liam Plunkett to Imam-ul-Haq, no wide

Liam Plunkett to Imam-ul-Haq, no run

Liam Plunkett to Sarfaraz Ahmed, WICKET

Morgan brings on Plunkett and he delivers instantly. Pakistan lose their fourth

Liam Plunkett to Sarfaraz Ahmed, two runs

Liam Plunkett to Sarfaraz Ahmed, no run

Over 27: 160-3

Spin is back into the attack and four singles come off that over

Moeen Ali to Imam-ul-Haq, no run

Moeen Ali to Sarfaraz Ahmed, one run

Moeen Ali to Sarfaraz Ahmed, no run

Moeen Ali to Imam-ul-Haq, one run

Moeen Ali to Sarfaraz Ahmed, one run

Moeen Ali to Imam-ul-Haq, one run

Over 26: 156-3

Great over for Pakistan as Imam hits Stokes for a couple of boundaries

Ben Stokes to Imam-ul-Haq, one run

Ben Stokes to Imam-ul-Haq, FOUR

Ben Stokes to Imam-ul-Haq, one wide

Ben Stokes to Sarfaraz Ahmed, one run

Ben Stokes to Imam-ul-Haq, one run

Ben Stokes to Imam-ul-Haq, FOUR

Ben Stokes to Imam-ul-Haq, two runs

Over 25: 142-3

Sarfaraz frees his arms and just about gets that past mid-on in the circle for four

Tom Curran to Sarfaraz AHmed, FOUR

Tom Curran to Imam-ul-Haq, one run

Tom Curran to Imam-ul-Haq, no run

Tom Curran to Imam-ul-Haq, no run

Tom Curran to Sarfaraz Ahmed, one run

Tom Curran to Imam-ul-Haq, one run

Good news for Pakistan fans as all-rounder Shadab Khan is set to rejoin the Pakistan squad by May 20

Over 24: 135-3

Willey saves a certain four but Pakistan still get seven in that over

Ben Stokes to Imam-ul-Haq, one run

Ben Stokes to Sarfaraz Ahmed, one run

Ben Stokes to Imam-ul-Haq, one run

Ben Stokes to Imam-ul-Haq, two runs

Ben Stokes to Sarfaraz Ahmed, one run

Ben Stokes to Imam-ul-Haq, one run

Over 23: 128-3

Another over of Pakistan’s batsmen working the ball for singles

Tom Curran to Imam-ul-Haq, one run

Tom Curran to Sarfaraz Ahmed, one run

Tom Curran to Imam-ul-Haq, one run

Tom Curran to Imam-ul-Haq, no run

Tom Curran to Sarfaraz Ahmed, one run

Tom Curran to Sarfaraz Ahmed, no run

Over 22: 124-3

Pakistan rotating the strike well without taking any risks

Ben Stokes to Imam-ul-Haq, no run

Ben Stokes to Sarfaraz Ahmed, one run

Ben Stokes to Imam-ul-Haq, one run

Ben Stokes to Imam-ul-Haq, two runs

Ben Stokes to Sarfaraz Ahmed, one run

Ben Stokes to Imam-ul-Haq, one run

Over 21: 118-3

Sarfaraz with a cunning late cut for four

Tom Curran to Imam-ul-Haq, one run

Tom Curran to Sarfaraz Ahmed, one run

Tom Curran to Sarfaraz Ahmed, no run

Tom Curran to Sarfaraz Ahmed, FOUR

Tom Curran to Sarfaraz Ahmed, no run

Tom Curran to Sarfaraz Ahmed, no run

Over 20: 112-3

Stokes comes on and starts with a loose delivery that’s dispatched for four

Ben Stokes to Sarfaraz Ahmed, one run

Ben Stokes to Imam-ul-Haq, one run

Ben Stokes to Imam-ul-Haq, no run

Ben Stokes to Sarfaraz Ahmed, one run

Ben Stokes to Imam-ul-Haq, one run

Ben Stokes to Imam-ul-Haq, FOUR

Over 19: 104-3

Curran gives away four runs. Serene period of the game this

Tom Curran to Imam-ul-Haq, one run

Tom Curran to Sarfaraz Ahmed, one run

Tom Curran to Sarfaraz Ahmed, no run

Tom Curran to Sarfaraz Ahmed, no run

Tom Curran to Sarfaraz Ahmed, no run

Tom Curran to Sarfaraz Ahmed, two runs

Over 18: 100-3

Five runs off that over. Pakistan need to consolidate all over again

Liam Plunkett to Sarfaraz Ahmed, one run

Liam Plunkett to Imam-ul-Haq, one run

Liam Plunkett to Sarfaraz Ahmed, one run

Liam Plunkett to Sarfaraz Ahmed, no run

Liam Plunkett to Sarfaraz Ahmed, no run

Liam Plunkett to Sarfaraz Ahmed, one wide

Liam Plunkett to Imam-ul-Haq, one run

Over 17: Pakistan 95-3

Loss of concentration and Pakistan throw away a wicket right after the drinks break

Tom Curran to Sarfaraz Ahmed, no run

Tom Curran to Sarfaraz Ahmed, no run

Tom Curran to Imam-ul-Haq, no run, WICKET

Suicidal run-out and the dangerous Haris returns for 41 off 41 deliveries

Tom Curran to Haris Sohail, one run

Tom Curran to Haris Sohail, no run

Tom Curran to Imam-ul-Haq, one run

Over 16: 93-2

Plunkett gives away five runs

Liam Plunkett to Haris Sohail, no run,

Liam Plunkett to Imam-ul-Haq, one run

Liam Plunkett to Imam-ul-Haq, no run

Liam Plunkett to Haris Sohail, one run

Liam Plunkett to Imam-ul-Haq, one run

Liam Plunkett to Imam-ul-Haq, two runs

Over 15: 88-2

Haris struggled in the last match but he’s turning on the style today. Another good over for Pakistan

Moeen Ali to Haris Sohail, no run

Moeen Ali to Haris Sohail, no run

Moeen Ali to Haris Sohail, FOUR

Moeen Ali to Imam-ul-Haq, one run

Moeen Ali to Haris Sohail, one run

Moeen Ali to Imam-ul-Haq, one run

Over 14: 81-2

Good over for Pakistan as Haris helps himself to two boundaries

Liam Plunkett to Imam-ul-Haq, one run

Liam Plunkett to Haris Sohail, one run

Liam Plunkett to Haris Sohail, FOUR

Liam Plunkett to Haris Sohail, no run

Liam Plunkett to Haris Sohail, FOUR

Liam Plunkett to Imam-ul-Haq, one run

Over 13: 70-2

Another tidy over by Moeen Ali

Moeen Ali to Imam-ul-Haq, one run

Moeen Ali to Imam-ul-Haq, no run

Moeen Ali to Haris Sohail, one run

Moeen Ali to Haris Sohail, no run

Moeen Ali to Haris Sohail, no run

Moeen Ali to Imam-ul-Haq, one run

Over 12: 67-2

Haris Sohail is dropped by Bairstow in that over

Liam Plunkett to Haris Sohail, no run

Liam Plunkett to Haris Sohail, no run

Liam Plunkett to Imam-ul-Haq, one run

Liam Plunkett to Haris Sohail, one run

Liam Plunkett to Imam-ul-Haq, one run

Liam Plunkett to Imam-ul-Haq, no run

Over 11: 64-2

Moeen Ali into the attack and he gives away five runs in his first over

Moeen Ali to Haris Sohail, two runs

Moeen Ali to Haris Sohail, no run

Moeen Ali to Haris Sohail, no run

Moeen Ali to Imam-ul-Haq, one run

Moeen Ali to Haris Sohail, one run

Moeen Ali to Imam-ul-Haq, one run

Over 10: 59-2

Fakhar and Babar gone but Pakistan rolling along nicely at 59-2 at the 10-over mark

David Willey to Haris Sohail, no run

David Willey to Imam-ul-Haq, one run

David Willey to Haris Sohail, one run

David Willey to Haris Sohail, FOUR

David Willey to Haris Sohail, no run

David Willey to Haris Sohail, FOUR

Over 9: 49-2

Just one run in that over. Woakes is on fire today

Chris Woakes to Imam-ul-Haq, no run

Chris Woakes to Imam-ul-Haq, no run

Chris Woakes to Haris Sohail, one run

Chris Woakes to Haris Sohail, no run

Chris Woakes to Haris Sohail, no run

Chris Woakes to Haris Sohail, no run

Over 8: 48-2

A single coming off the over

David Willey to Imam-ul-Haq, no run

David Willey to Imam-ul-Haq, no run

David Willey to Imam-ul-Haq, no run

David Willey to Haris Sohail, one run

David Willey to Haris Sohail, no run

David Willey to Haris Sohail, no run

Over 7: 47-2

Haris picks up two fours in the fast-bowler’s over

Woakes to Haris Sohail, one run

Woakes to Haris Sohail, FOUR

Woakes to Haris Sohail, no run

Woakes to Haris Sohail, no run

Woakes to Haris Sohail, FOUR

Woakes to Haris Sohail, no run

Over 6: 38-2

Eleven off the over courtesy of two boundaries by Imam

David Willey to Imam-ul-Haq, two runs

David Willey to Imam-ul-Haq, no run

David Willey to Imam-ul-Haq, FOUR

David Willey to Imam-ul-Haq, no run

David Willey to Imam-ul-Haq, FOUR

David Willey to Imam-ul-Haq, wide

David Willey to Imam-ul-Haq, no run

Over 5: 27-2

The pacer gets the last laugh after being hit for two boundaries

Chris Woakes to Haris Sohail, no run

Chris Woakes to Babar Azam, BOWLED

The batsman has his off-stump rattled with a jaffa

Chris Woakes to Babar Azam, FOUR

Chris Woakes to Babar Azam, FOUR

Chris Woakes to Babar Azam, no run

Chris Woakes to Babar Azam, no run

Over 4: 19-1

A boundary bring seven runs off the left-arm pacer’s over

David Willey to Babar Azam, one run

David Willey to Babar Azam, FOUR

David Willey to Imam-ul-Haq, one run

David Willey to Imam-ul-Haq, no run

David Willey to Babar Azam, one run

David Willey to Babar Azam, no run

Over 3: 12-1

Babar picks up a single in the third

Chris Woakes to Imam-ul-Haq, no run

Chris Woakes to Imam-ul-Haq, no run

Chris Woakes to Imam-ul-Haq, no run

Chris Woakes to Imam-ul-Haq, no run

Chris Woakes to Babar Azam, one run

Chris Woakes to Babar Azam, no run

Over 2: 11-1

Pakistan look to recover after that early Fakhar blow

David Willey to Imam-ul-Haq, no run

David Willey to Imam-ul-Haq, no run

David Willey to Imam-ul-Haq, no run

David Willey to Imam-ul-Haq, no run

David Willey to Imam-ul-Haq, FOUR

David Willey to Imam-ul-Haq, no run

Over 1: 7-1

Seven runs and a wicket coming in the first over

Chris Woakes to Fakhar Zaman, CAUGHT

Pakistan’s hero of the second ODI falls goes for two

Chris Woakes to Fakhar Zaman, two runs

Chris Woakes to Fakhar Zaman, no run

Chris Woakes to Fakhar Zaman, no run

Chris Woakes to Imam-ul-Haq, one run

Chris Woakes to Imam-ul-Haq, FOUR

Changes made in both sides. England replace Adil Rashid and Jos Buttler with Tom Curran and Joe Denly. Pakistan bring in Junaid Khan for Yasir Shah.

England have won the toss and have elected to bowl first.

Hello and welcome to the live updates of the third ODI between England and Pakistan at Bristol.