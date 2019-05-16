England beat Pakistan in third ODI

England beat Pakistan by six wickets to win the third one-day international at Bristol on Tuesday and take a 2-0 lead in the five match series.
World Cup hosts England made light of a seemingly challenging target of 359, Jonny Bairstow top-scoring with 128 as they won with 31 balls to spare.
Earlier, Imam-ul-Haq made a career-best 151 in Pakistan’s 358 for nine, with England paceman Chris Woakes taking four for 67.
Over 44.5: England 359-4 (win by six wickets)
England claim comfortable six-wicket win
Asif Ali to Eoin Morgan, one run
Asif Ali to Moeen Ali, 1 run
Asif Ali to Eoin Morgan, 1 run,
Asif Ali to Eoin Morgan, FOUR
Asif Ali to Eoin Morgan, two runs
Over 44: 350-4 (need 9 more runs to win)
Nine runs needed now off six overs
Shaheen Shah Afridi to Ali, no run
Shaheen Shah Afridi to Ali, SIX
Shaheen Shah Afridi to Morgan, one run
Shaheen Shah Afridi to Ali, one run
Shaheen Shah Afridi to Ali, FOUR
Shaheen Shah Afridi to Ali, FOUR
Over 43: 334-4 (need 25 more runs to win)
Nine runs come off Faheem’s over. This is no longer a contest
Faheem Ashraf to Eoin Morgan, no run
Faheem Ashraf to Eoin Morgan, SIX
Faheem Ashraf to Eoin Morgan, no run
Faheem Ashraf to Eoin Morgan, two runs
Faheem Ashraf to Eoin Morgan, no run
Faheem Ashraf to Moeen Ali, one run
Over 42: 325-4 (need 34 more runs to win)
Two runs off that over and a wicket but it seems to be too little too late
Shaheen Shah Afridi to Eoin Morgan, no run
Shaheen Shah Afridi to Eoin Morgan, no run
Shaheen Shah Afridi to Moeen Ali, one run
Shaheen Shah Afridi to Moeen Ali, no run
Shaheen Shah Afridi to Moeen Ali, RUN OUT
Unlucky for Stokes, who is run-out as the ball hits Shaheen’s backheel from a Moeen Ali straight drive
Shaheen Shah Afridi to Stokes, leg bye
Over 41: 323-3 (need 36 more runs to win)
Stokes pulls a free-hit for six to get England even closer
Faheem Ashraf to Moeen Ali, two runs
Faheem Ashraf to Moeen Ali, no run
Faheem Ashraf to Moeen Ali, no run
Faheem Ashraf to Ben Stokes, 1 run
Faheem Ashraf to Ben Stokes, no run
Faheem Ashraf to Ben Stokes, SIX
Faheem Ashraf to Moeen Ali, one run + no ball
Over 40: 312-3 (need 47 more runs to win)
Four runs in that over
Junaid Khan to Ben Stokes, two runs
Junaid Khan to Ben Stokes, no run
Junaid Khan to Moeen Ali, one run
Junaid Khan to Moeen Ali, no run
Junaid Khan to Ben Stokes, one run
Junaid Khan to Ben Stokes, no run
Over 39: 308-3 (need 51 more runs to win)
England are nearly home as the hosts cruise in the run chase
Hasan Ali to Ben Stokes, one run
Hasan Ali to Moeen Ali, one run
Hasan Ali to Ben Stokes, one run
Hasan Ali to Ben Stokes, no run
Hasan Ali to Moeen Ali, one run
Hasan Ali to Moeen Ali, FOUR
Over 38: 300-3 (need 59 more runs to win)
Another dropped catch as England reach 300 runs in just the 38th over
Junaid Khan to Moeen Ali, one run
Junaid Khan to Moeen Ali, no run
Junaid Khan to Moeen Ali, wide
Junaid Khan to Moeen Ali, SIX
Junaid Khan to Moeen Ali, no run
Junaid Khan to Moeen Ali, SIX
Junaid Khan to Ben Stokes, one run
Over 37: 285-3 (need 74 more runs to win)
A tight over by Hasan Ali but Pakistan needs more of these right now
Hasan Ali to Moeen Ali, no run
Hasan Ali to Moeen Ali, no run
Hasan Ali to Moeen Ali, no run
Hasan Ali to Ben Stokes, one run
Hasan Ali to Ben Stokes, no run
Hasan Ali to Ben Stokes, no run
Over 36: 284-3 (need 75 more runs to win)
A boundary comes off the final delivery of the over
Faheem Ashraf to Moeen Ali, FOUR
Faheem Ashraf to Moeen Ali, no run
Faheem Ashraf to Moeen Ali, no run
Faheem Ashraf to Moeen Ali, no run
Faheem Ashraf to Moeen Ali, no run
Faheem Ashraf to Moeen Ali, no run
Over 35: 280-3 (need 79 more runs to win)
Four runs and a wicket in that over
Imad Wasim to Moeen Ali, one run
Imad Wasim to Moeen Ali, no run
Imad Wasim to Moeen Ali, no run
Imad Wasim to Moeen Ali, wide
Imad Wasim to Joe Root, CAUGHT
Root smashes it straight to Babar off Imad Wasim
Imad Wasim to Ben Stokes, one run
Imad Wasim to Ben Stokes, wide
Imad Wasim to Ben Stokes, no run
Over 34: 276-2 (need 83 more runs to win)
England are racing towards the target now
Faheem Ashraf to Ben Stokes, one run
Faheem Ashraf to Ben Stokes, no run
Faheem Ashraf to Ben Stokes, SIX
Faheem Ashraf to Ben Stokes, no run
Faheem Ashraf to Joe Root, one run
Faheem Ashraf to Root, FOUR
Over 33: 264-2 (need 95 more runs to win)
Root dances down the track to smash Imad back over his head for a maximum
Imad Wasim to Joe Root, one run
Imad Wasim to Joe Root, no run
Imad Wasim to Ben Stokes, one run
Imad Wasim to Joe Root, one run
Imad Wasim to Joe Root, SIX
Imad Wasim to Ben Stokes, one run
Over 32: 254-2 (need 105 more runs to win)
Just three runs in that over
Shaheen Shah Afridi to Ben Stokes, one run
Shaheen Shah Afridi to Ben Stokes, no run
Shaheen Shah Afridi to Ben Stokes, no run
Shaheen Shah Afridi to Joe Root, one run
Shaheen Shah Afridi to Ben Stokes, one run
Shaheen Shah Afridi to Ben Stokes, no run
Over 31: 251-2 (need 108 more runs to win)
England cruising along now
Junaid Khan to Ben Stokes, one run
Junaid Khan to Joe Root, one run
Junaid Khan to Joe Root, no run
Junaid Khan to Joe Root, FOUR
Junaid Khan to Ben Stokes, one run
Junaid Khan to Ben Stokes, no run
Over 30: 244-2 (need 115 more runs to win)
Stokes smashes two boundaries to get himself into the groove
Shaheen Shah Afridi to Ben Stokes, one run
Shaheen Shah Afridi to Ben Stokes, no run
Shaheen Shah Afridi to Ben Stokes, FOUR
Shaheen Shah Afridi to Ben Stokes, FOUR
Shaheen Shah Afridi to Ben Stokes, no run
Shaheen Shah Afridi to Joe Root, one run
Over 29: 234-2 (need 125 more runs to win)
What an over by Junaid. Can Pakistan sneak a way through here?
Junaid Khan to Ben Stokes, no run
Junaid Khan to Ben Stokes, no run
Junaid Khan to Jonny Bairstow, BOWLED
Bairstow ends his knock by inside-edging Junaid Khan
Junaid Khan to Jonny Bairstow, FOUR
Junaid Khan to Jonny Bairstow, no run
Junaid Khan to Joe Root, one run
Over 28: 229-1 (need 130 more runs to win)
Good over spoiled a bit by a pulled boundary by Bairstow
Shaheen Shah Afridi to Jonny Bairstow, FOUR
Shaheen Shah Afridi to Jonny Bairstow, no run
Shaheen Shah Afridi to Jonny Bairstow, no run
Shaheen Shah Afridi to Jonny Bairstow, no run
Shaheen Shah Afridi to Joe Root, one run
Shaheen Shah Afridi to Joe Root, no run
Over 27: 224-1 (need 135 more runs to win)
Root places the ball into the midwicket boundary with geometric precision in that over
Hasan Ali to Jonny Bairstow, no run
Hasan Ali to Jonny Bairstow, no run
Hasan Ali to Joe Root, one run
Hasan Ali to Joe Root, FOUR
Hasan Ali to Jonny Bairstow, one run
Hasan Ali to Joe Root, one run
Over 26: 217-1 (need 142 more runs to win)
Bairstow is enjoying himself here. Two huge sixes straight back over the bowler’s head
Haris Sohail to Joe Root, one run
Haris Sohail to Jonny Bairstow, one run
Haris Sohail to Jonny Bairstow, SIX
Haris Sohail to Jonny Bairstow, SIX
Haris Sohail to Joe Root, one run
Haris Sohail to Jonny Bairstow, leg bye
Over 25: 201-1 (need 158 more runs to win)
200 up in only the 25th over
Hasan Ali to Jonny Bairstow, one run
Hasan Ali to Jonny Bairstow, no run
Hasan Ali to Joe Root, one run
Hasan Ali to Jonny Bairstow, one run
Hasan Ali to Jonny Bairstow, no run
Hasan Ali to Jonny Bairstow, FOUR
Over 24: 194-1 (need 165 more runs to win)
Haris Sohail with a decent over
Haris Sohail to Jonny Bairstow, one run – reaches his 100
Bairstow has reached his 100. What a knock this has been
Haris Sohail to Jonny Bairstow, no run
Haris Sohail to Joe Root, one run
Haris Sohail to Jonny Bairstow, one run
Haris Sohail to Joe Root, one run
Haris Sohail to Joe Root, no run
Over 23: 190-1 (need 169 more runs to win)
Hasan with a good over. Pakistan applying some pressure
Hasan Ali to Jonny Bairstow, no run
Hasan Ali to Jonny Bairstow, two runs
Hasan Ali to Jonny Bairstow, no run
Hasan Ali to Jonny Bairstow, no run
Hasan Ali to Jonny Bairstow, no run
Hasan Ali to Joe Root, one run
Over 22: 187-1 (need 172 more runs to win)
Bairstow with a superb boundary and just five runs in that over
Faheem Ashraf to Jonny Bairstow, no run
Faheem Ashraf to Jonny Bairstow, FOUR
Faheem Ashraf to Jonny Bairstow, no run
Faheem Ashraf to Joe Root, one run
Faheem Ashraf to Joe Root, no run
Faheem Ashraf to Joe Root, no run
Over 21: 182-1 (need 177 more runs to win)
Root with a stunning reverse scoop to make batting look ridiculously easy
Imad Wasim to Joe Root, one run
Imad Wasim to Joe Root, no run
Imad Wasim to Joe Root, FOUR
Imad Wasim to Jonny Bairstow, one run
Imad Wasim to Bairstow, two runs
Imad Wasim to Bairstow, two runs
Over 20: 172-1 (need 187 more runs to win)
Another good over. Pakistan building some pressure
Faheem Ashraf to Jonny Bairstow, no run
Faheem Ashraf to Bairstow, no run
Faheem Ashraf to Bairstow, no run
Faheem Ashraf to Joe Root, one run
Faheem Ashraf to Jonny Bairstow, leg bye
Faheem Ashraf to Jonny Bairstow, no run
Over 19: 168-1 (need 191 more runs to win)
Just three runs off that over. A wicket brings some serenity to proceedings
Imad Wasim to Joe Root, no run
Imad Wasim to Joe Root, no run
Imad Wasim to Jonny Bairstow, one run
Imad Wasim to Jonny Bairstow, no run
Imad Wasim to Joe Root, one run
Imad Wasim to Jonny Bairstow, one run
Over 18: 165-1 (need 194 more runs to win)
Finally a wicket for Pakistan in that over
Faheem Ashraf to Jonny Bairstow, one run
Faheem Ashraf to Jonny Bairstow, FOUR
Faheem Ashraf to Joe Root, one run
Faheem Ashraf to Jason Roy, CAUGHT
Faheem gets the breakthrough but has enough damage been done already?
Faheem Ashraf to Roy, wide
Faheem Ashraf to Roy, FOUR
Faheem Ashraf to Bairstow, one run
Over 17: 153-0 (need 206 more runs to win)
Eight runs in that over as Bairstow is gifted a four by Asif Ali
Shaheen Shah Afridi to Jonny Bairstow, one run
Shaheen Shah Afridi to Jason Roy, one run
Shaheen Shah Afridi to Jonny Bairstow, one run
Shaheen Shah Afridi to Jonny Bairstow, no run
Shaheen Shah Afridi to Jonny Bairstow, FOUR
Shaheen Shah Afridi to Jason Roy, one run
Over 16: 145-0 (need 214 more runs to win)
Eight runs in that over. A boundary or more coming every over
Faheem Ashraf to Jonny Bairstow, FOUR
Faheem Ashraf to Jonny Bairstow, no run
Faheem Ashraf to Jonny Bairstow, two runs
Faheem Ashraf to Jonny Bairstow, no run
Faheem Ashraf to Jonny Bairstow, two runs
Faheem Ashraf to Jonny Bairstow, no run
Over 15: 137-0 (need 222 more runs to win)
This is getting ridiculous. England are looking comfortable in their chase of 359
Shaheen Shah Afridi to Jonny Bairstow, one run
Shaheen Shah Afridi to Jonny Bairstow, SIX
Shaheen Shah Afridi to Jonny Bairstow, FOUR
Shaheen Shah Afridi to Jonny Bairstow, FOUR
Shaheen Shah Afridi to Jason Roy, one run
Shaheen Shah Afridi to Jason Roy, FOUR
Over 14: 117-0 (need 242 more runs to win)
Another big over but Pakistan twice came close to dismissing this opening stand
Faheem Ashraf to Jason Roy, one run
Faheem Ashraf to Jason Roy, no run
Faheem Ashraf to Jason Roy, FOUR
Faheem Ashraf to Jason Roy, no run
Faheem Ashraf to Jason Roy, no run
Faheem Ashraf to Jason Roy, SIX
Over 13: 106-0 (need 253 more runs to win)
14 runs come off Imad’s over as England reach 100
Imad Wasim to Jason Roy, one run
Imad Wasim to Jonny Bairstow, one run
Imad Wasim to Jonny Bairstow, SIX
Imad Wasim to Jason Roy, one run
Imad Wasim to Bairstow, one run
Imad Wasim to Bairstow, FOUR
Over 12: 92-0 (need 267 more runs to win)
Jason Roy with a sweet late cut as he reaches 50
Hasan Ali to Jason Roy, two runs
Hasan Ali to Jason Roy, FOUR
Hasan Ali to Jason Roy, wide
Hasan Ali to Jason Roy, no run
Hasan Ali to Jason Roy, FOUR
Hasan Ali to Jonny Bairstow, one run
Hasan Ali to Jonny Bairstow, no run
Over 11: 80-0 (need 279 more runs to win)
Roy sends Imad sailing over midwicket for a maximum
Imad Wasim to Jason Roy, no run
Imad Wasim to Jason Roy, no run
Imad Wasim to Jason Roy, no run
Imad Wasim to Jason Roy, no run
Imad Wasim to Jason Roy, no run
Imad Wasim to Jason Roy, SIX
Over 10: 74-0 (need 285 more runs to win)
England are motoring along at the 10-over mark. 74-0
Hasan Ali to Jason Roy, one run
Hasan Ali to Jonny Bairstow, one run
Hasan Ali to Jonny Bairstow, FOUR
Hasan Ali to Jonny Bairstow, no run
Hasan Ali to Jonny Bairstow, FOUR
Hasan Ali to Jonny Bairstow, no run
Over 9: 64-0 (need 295 more runs to win)
11 runs off that over and this stand is starting to look dangerous.
Imad Wasim to Jonny Bairstow, one run
Imad Wasim to Jason Roy, one run
Imad Wasim to Jason Roy, no run
Imad Wasim to Jonny Bairstow, one run
Imad Wasim to Jonny Bairstow, wide
Imad Wasim to Jason Roy, one run
Imad Wasim to Roy, SIX
Over 8: 53-0 (need 306 more runs to win)
Roy is dropped by Shaheen Afridi. Will that come back to haunt Pakistan?
Hasan Ali to Jason Roy, one run
Hasan Ali to Jason Roy, no run
Hasan Ali to Jason Roy, FOUR
Hasan Ali to Jason Roy, no run
Hasan Ali to Jonny Bairstow, one run
Hasan Ali to Jason Roy, one run
Over 7: 46-0 (need 313 more runs to win)
Bairstow sends Junaid out of the park over midwicket
Junaid Khan to Jason Roy, one run
Junaid Khan to Jonny Bairstow, one run
Junaid Khan to Jonny Bairstow, SIX
Junaid Khan to Jonny Bairstow, no run
Junaid Khan to Jason Roy, a run
Junaid Khan to Jonny Bairstow, one run
Over 6: 36-0 (need 323 more runs to win)
England cruising at the run chase at the moment
Shaheen Shah Afridi to Jason Roy, no run
Shaheen Shah Afridi to Jonny Bairstow, one run
Shaheen Shah Afridi to Jason Roy, one run
Shaheen Shah Afridi to Jonny Bairstow, one run
Shaheen Shah Afridi to Jason Roy, one run
Shaheen Shah Afridi to Jason Roy, SIX
Over 5: 26-0 (need 333 more runs to win)
Seven in that over
Junaid Khan to Jonny Bairstow, FOUR
Junaid Khan to Jonny Bairstow, no run
Junaid Khan to Jonny Bairstow, no run
Junaid Khan to Jonny Bairstow, no run
Junaid Khan to Jason Roy, one run
Junaid Khan to Jonny Bairstow, one run
Junaid Khan to Jonny Bairstow, wide
Over 4: 19-0 (need 340 more runs to win)
Good over by Shaheen, troubling the English batsmen throughout and giving just two runs.
Shaheen Shah Afridi to Jonny Bairstow, one run
Shaheen Shah Afridi to Jason Roy, one run
Shaheen Shah Afridi to Jason Roy, no run
Shaheen Shah Afridi to Jason Roy, no run
Shaheen Shah Afridi to Jason Roy, no run
Shaheen Shah Afridi to Jason Roy, no run
Over 3: 17-0 (need 342 more runs to win)
And now Bairstow gets two boundaries off Junaid
Junaid Khan to Jonny Bairstow, FOUR
Junaid Khan to Jonny Bairstow, no run
Junaid Khan to Jonny Bairstow, no run
Junaid Khan to Jonny Bairstow, no run
Junaid Khan to Jonny Bairstow, no run
Junaid Khan to Jonny Bairstow, FOUR
Over 2: 9-0 (need 350 more runs to win)
Two boundaries for Roy but England look scratchy
Shaheen Shah Afridi to Jason Roy, no run
Shaheen Shah Afridi to Jason Roy, FOUR
Shaheen Shah Afridi to Jason Roy, FOUR
Shaheen Shah Afridi to Jason Roy, no run
Shaheen Shah Afridi to Jason Roy, no run
Shaheen Shah Afridi to Jason Roy, no run
Over 1: 1-0 (need 358 more runs to win)
Good start by Pakistan
Junaid Khan to Jonny Bairstow, no run
Junaid Khan to Jonny Bairstow, no run
Junaid Khan to Jonny Bairstow, no run
Junaid Khan to Jason Roy, one run
Junaid Khan to Jason Roy, no run
Junaid Khan to Jason Roy, no run
Over 50: 358-9
Imam’s stunning century guides Pakistan to 358-9
David Willey to Hasan Ali, no run,
David Willey to Hasan Ali, SIX
David Willey to Hasan Ali, FOUR
David Willey to Hasan Ali, no run
David Willey to Shaheen Shah Afridi, CAUGHT
Great one-handed catch by Willey off his own bowling to dismiss Shaheen Afridi
David Willey to Shaheen Shah Afridi, SIX
Over 49: 342-8
Hasan Ali sends one straight back over the bowler’s head off the final ball to somewhat ruin a great over
Tom Curran to Hasan Ali, SIX
Tom Curran to Hasan Ali, no run
Tom Curran to Shaheen Shah Afridi, one run
Tom Curran to Shaheen Shah Afridi, no run
Tom Curran to Faheem Ashraf, LBW
Faheem goes leg before for 13. Pakistan needed more from him
Tom Curran to Faheem Ashraf, two runs
Over 48: 333-7
What an over by Plunkett. No boundaries in it
Liam Plunkett to Faheem Ashraf, one run
Liam Plunkett to Hasan Ali, one run
Liam Plunkett to Hasan Ali, no run
Liam Plunkett to Faheem Ashraf, one run
Liam Plunkett to Faheem Ashraf, wide
Liam Plunkett to Hasan Ali, one run
Liam Plunkett to Faheem Ashraf, one run
Over 47: 327-7
10 runs in that over but also the wicket of Imad
Chris Woakes to Faheem Ashraf, one run
Chris Woakes to Faheem Ashraf, FOUR
Chris Woakes to Imad Wasim, CAUGHT
Imad goes for a 12-ball cameo after making 22
Chris Woakes to Imad Wasim, FOUR
Chris Woakes to Faheem Ashraf, one run
Chris Woakes to Faheem Ashraf, no run
Over 46: 317-6
Seven runs and a wicket in that one. 350 looking difficult
Tom Curran to Faheem Ashraf, one run
Tom Curran to Imad Wasim, one run
Tom Curran to Imad Wasim, FOUR
Tom Curran to Faheem Ashraf, 1 run
Tom Curran to Imam-ul-Haq, BOWLED
Imam goes but not before playing a blinder of a knock
Tom Curran to Imam-ul-Haq, no run
Over 45: 310-5
Nine runs off that over as Imad gets a four
Chris Woakes to Imam-ul-Haq, one run
Chris Woakes to Imad Wasim, one run
Chris Woakes to Imad Wasim, FOUR
Chris Woakes to Imam-ul-Haq, one run – reaches his 150
Imam is playing the knock of his young life so far. 150 up
Chris Woakes to Imad Wasim, one run
Chris Woakes to Imam-ul-Haq, one run
Over 44: 301-5
Two boundaries come off the 12-run over
David Willey to Imam-ul-Haq, one run
David Willey to Imad Wasim, one run
David Willey to Imad Wasim, FOUR
David Willey to Imam-ul-Haq, one run
David Willey to Imam-ul-Haq, FOUR
David Willey to Imad Wasim, one run
Over 43: 289-5
Seven runs in that over. Pakistan will be hoping they don’t lose the way here.
Chris Woakes to Imad Wasim, one run
Chris Woakes to Imad Wasim, one run
Chris Woakes to Imam-ul-Haq, one run
Chris Woakes to Asif Ali, CAUGHT
Asif Ali goes right after making his 50. That’s twice in two games that has happened
Chris Woakes to Imam-ul-Haq, one run
Chris Woakes to Imam-ul-Haq, FOUR
Over 42: 282-4
Eight runs off that over as Willey does well to not concede a boundary
David Willey to Asif Ali, no run
David Willey to Imam-ul-Haq, one run
David Willey to Asif Ali, one run
David Willey to Imam-ul-Haq, one run
David Willey to Imam-ul-Haq, wide
David Willey to Imam-ul-Haq, two runs
David Willey to Imam-ul-Haq, wide
David Willey to Asif Ali, one run
Over 41: 274-4
Another good over for Pakistan
Chris Woakes to Asif Ali, one run – reaches his 50
Successive half-centuries for Asif Ali in the ODI series
Chris Woakes to Asif Ali, SIX
Chris Woakes to Asif Ali, no run
Chris Woakes to Imam-ul-Haq, one run
Chris Woakes to Asif Ali, one run
Chris Woakes to Imam-ul-Haq, one run
Over 40: 264-4
14 come off the over as Pakistan aim to post a big total
Tom Curran to Imam-ul-Haq, one run
Tom Curran to Asif Ali, one run
Tom Curran to Asif Ali, SIX
Tom Curran to Imam-ul-Haq, one run
Tom Curran to Imam-ul-Haq, FOUR
Tom Curran to Asif Ali, one run
Over 39: 250-4
Five runs come off the over
Chris Woakes to Imam-ul-Haq, no run
Chris Woakes to Imam-ul-Haq, no run
Chris Woakes to Imam-ul-Haq, two runs
Chris Woakes to Imam-ul-Haq, no run
Chris Woakes to Imam-ul-Haq, two runs
Chris Woakes to Asif Ali, one run
Over 38: 245-4
Run out chance but another good over for Pakistan
Tom Curran to Asif Ali, one run
Tom Curran to Asif Ali, two runs
Tom Curran to Asif Ali, no run
Tom Curran to Imam-ul-Haq, one run
Tom Curran to Asif Ali, one run
Tom Curran to Asif Ali, wide
Tom Curran to Asif Ali, FOUR
Over 37: 235-4
15 off that over as Imam tees off
David Willey to Imam-ul-Haq, no run
David Willey to Imam-ul-Haq, two runs
David Willey to Imam-ul-Haq, FOUR
David Willey to Imam-ul-Haq, SIX
David Willey to Asif Ali, one run
David Willey to Asif Ali, wide
David Willey to Imam-ul-Haq, one run
Over 36: 220-4
Pakistan make up for a poor last over by taking this one for 11
Tom Curran to Imam-ul-Haq, one run
Tom Curran to Asif Ali, one run
Tom Curran to Asif Ali, FOUR
Tom Curran to Imam-ul-Haq, one run
Tom Curran to Imam-ul-Haq, FOUR
Tom Curran to Imam-ul-Haq, no run
Over 35: 209-4
Just two runs off that over as Willey returns
David Willey to Asif Ali, no run
David Willey to Asif Ali, no run
David Willey to Asif Ali, one run
That’s his century. What a knock this has been so far
David Willey to Imam-ul-Haq, no run
David Willey to Asif Ali, one run
David Willey to Asif Ali, no run
Over 34: 207-4
Plunkett with another nothing delivery down legside and Imam moves to 99 with a pulled four
Liam Plunkett to Imam-ul-Haq, FOUR
Liam Plunkett to Imam-ul-Haq, no run
Liam Plunkett to Imam-ul-Haq, no run
Liam Plunkett to Asif Ali, one run
Liam Plunkett to Asif Ali, two runs
Liam Plunkett to Imam-ul-Haq, one run
Over 33: 199-4
Asif dances down the track and just about clears the man at deep mid-on for a maximum
Moeen Ali to Imam-ul-Haq, one run
Moeen Ali to Imam-ul-Haq, no run
Moeen Ali to Asif Ali, one run
Moeen Ali to Asif Ali, SIX
Moeen Ali to Asif Ali, no run
Moeen Ali to Asif Ali, no run
Over 32: 191-4
Much better over by Plunkett, just three singles off it
Liam Plunkett to Imam-ul-Haq, no run
Liam Plunkett to Asif Ali, one run
Liam Plunkett to Asif Ali, no run
Liam Plunkett to Imam-ul-Haq, one run
Liam Plunkett to Asif Ali, one run
Liam Plunkett to Asif Ali, no run
Over 31: 188-4
Moeen replaces Denly after just one over and gives away five
Moeen Ali to Imam-ul-Haq, two runs
Moeen Ali to Imam-ul-Haq, no run
Moeen Ali to Asif Ali, one run
Moeen Ali to Imam-ul-Haq, one run
Moeen Ali to Asif Ali, one run
Moeen Ali to Asif Ali, no run
Over 30: 183-4
Imam pulls Plunkett twice and gets two boundaries for his troubles
Liam Plunkett to Imam-ul-Haq, FOUR
Liam Plunkett to Imam-ul-Haq, no run
Liam Plunkett to Imam-ul-Haq, FOUR
Liam Plunkett to Imam-ul-Haq, no run
Liam Plunkett to Asif Ali, one run
Liam Plunkett to Asif Ali, no run
Over 29: 174-4
Denly comes on for some part-time spin and gives away nine runs
Joe Denly to Asif Ali, one run
Joe Denly to Asif Ali, no run
Joe Denly to Imam-ul-Haq, one run
Joe Denly to Imam-ul-Haq, FOUR
Joe Denly to Imam-ul-Haq, two runs
Joe Denly to Asif Ali, one run
Over 28: 165-4
Plunkett dismisses Sarfaraz with a clever slower one to leave Pakistan in trouble
Liam Plunkett to Asif Ali, one run
Liam Plunkett to Imam-ul-Haq, one run
Liam Plunkett to Imam-ul-Haq, no wide
Liam Plunkett to Imam-ul-Haq, no run
Liam Plunkett to Sarfaraz Ahmed, WICKET
Morgan brings on Plunkett and he delivers instantly. Pakistan lose their fourth
Liam Plunkett to Sarfaraz Ahmed, two runs
Liam Plunkett to Sarfaraz Ahmed, no run
Over 27: 160-3
Spin is back into the attack and four singles come off that over
Moeen Ali to Imam-ul-Haq, no run
Moeen Ali to Sarfaraz Ahmed, one run
Moeen Ali to Sarfaraz Ahmed, no run
Moeen Ali to Imam-ul-Haq, one run
Moeen Ali to Sarfaraz Ahmed, one run
Moeen Ali to Imam-ul-Haq, one run
Over 26: 156-3
Great over for Pakistan as Imam hits Stokes for a couple of boundaries
Ben Stokes to Imam-ul-Haq, one run
Ben Stokes to Imam-ul-Haq, FOUR
Ben Stokes to Imam-ul-Haq, one wide
Ben Stokes to Sarfaraz Ahmed, one run
Ben Stokes to Imam-ul-Haq, one run
Ben Stokes to Imam-ul-Haq, FOUR
Ben Stokes to Imam-ul-Haq, two runs
Over 25: 142-3
Sarfaraz frees his arms and just about gets that past mid-on in the circle for four
Tom Curran to Sarfaraz AHmed, FOUR
Tom Curran to Imam-ul-Haq, one run
Tom Curran to Imam-ul-Haq, no run
Tom Curran to Imam-ul-Haq, no run
Tom Curran to Sarfaraz Ahmed, one run
Tom Curran to Imam-ul-Haq, one run
Good news for Pakistan fans as all-rounder Shadab Khan is set to rejoin the Pakistan squad by May 20
Over 24: 135-3
Willey saves a certain four but Pakistan still get seven in that over
Ben Stokes to Imam-ul-Haq, one run
Ben Stokes to Sarfaraz Ahmed, one run
Ben Stokes to Imam-ul-Haq, one run
Ben Stokes to Imam-ul-Haq, two runs
Ben Stokes to Sarfaraz Ahmed, one run
Ben Stokes to Imam-ul-Haq, one run
Over 23: 128-3
Another over of Pakistan’s batsmen working the ball for singles
Tom Curran to Imam-ul-Haq, one run
Tom Curran to Sarfaraz Ahmed, one run
Tom Curran to Imam-ul-Haq, one run
Tom Curran to Imam-ul-Haq, no run
Tom Curran to Sarfaraz Ahmed, one run
Tom Curran to Sarfaraz Ahmed, no run
Over 22: 124-3
Pakistan rotating the strike well without taking any risks
Ben Stokes to Imam-ul-Haq, no run
Ben Stokes to Sarfaraz Ahmed, one run
Ben Stokes to Imam-ul-Haq, one run
Ben Stokes to Imam-ul-Haq, two runs
Ben Stokes to Sarfaraz Ahmed, one run
Ben Stokes to Imam-ul-Haq, one run
Over 21: 118-3
Sarfaraz with a cunning late cut for four
Tom Curran to Imam-ul-Haq, one run
Tom Curran to Sarfaraz Ahmed, one run
Tom Curran to Sarfaraz Ahmed, no run
Tom Curran to Sarfaraz Ahmed, FOUR
Tom Curran to Sarfaraz Ahmed, no run
Tom Curran to Sarfaraz Ahmed, no run
Over 20: 112-3
Stokes comes on and starts with a loose delivery that’s dispatched for four
Ben Stokes to Sarfaraz Ahmed, one run
Ben Stokes to Imam-ul-Haq, one run
Ben Stokes to Imam-ul-Haq, no run
Ben Stokes to Sarfaraz Ahmed, one run
Ben Stokes to Imam-ul-Haq, one run
Ben Stokes to Imam-ul-Haq, FOUR
Over 19: 104-3
Curran gives away four runs. Serene period of the game this
Tom Curran to Imam-ul-Haq, one run
Tom Curran to Sarfaraz Ahmed, one run
Tom Curran to Sarfaraz Ahmed, no run
Tom Curran to Sarfaraz Ahmed, no run
Tom Curran to Sarfaraz Ahmed, no run
Tom Curran to Sarfaraz Ahmed, two runs
Over 18: 100-3
Five runs off that over. Pakistan need to consolidate all over again
Liam Plunkett to Sarfaraz Ahmed, one run
Liam Plunkett to Imam-ul-Haq, one run
Liam Plunkett to Sarfaraz Ahmed, one run
Liam Plunkett to Sarfaraz Ahmed, no run
Liam Plunkett to Sarfaraz Ahmed, no run
Liam Plunkett to Sarfaraz Ahmed, one wide
Liam Plunkett to Imam-ul-Haq, one run
Over 17: Pakistan 95-3
Loss of concentration and Pakistan throw away a wicket right after the drinks break
Tom Curran to Sarfaraz Ahmed, no run
Tom Curran to Sarfaraz Ahmed, no run
Tom Curran to Imam-ul-Haq, no run, WICKET
Suicidal run-out and the dangerous Haris returns for 41 off 41 deliveries
Tom Curran to Haris Sohail, one run
Tom Curran to Haris Sohail, no run
Tom Curran to Imam-ul-Haq, one run
Over 16: 93-2
Plunkett gives away five runs
Liam Plunkett to Haris Sohail, no run,
Liam Plunkett to Imam-ul-Haq, one run
Liam Plunkett to Imam-ul-Haq, no run
Liam Plunkett to Haris Sohail, one run
Liam Plunkett to Imam-ul-Haq, one run
Liam Plunkett to Imam-ul-Haq, two runs
Over 15: 88-2
Haris struggled in the last match but he’s turning on the style today. Another good over for Pakistan
Moeen Ali to Haris Sohail, no run
Moeen Ali to Haris Sohail, no run
Moeen Ali to Haris Sohail, FOUR
Moeen Ali to Imam-ul-Haq, one run
Moeen Ali to Haris Sohail, one run
Moeen Ali to Imam-ul-Haq, one run
Over 14: 81-2
Good over for Pakistan as Haris helps himself to two boundaries
Liam Plunkett to Imam-ul-Haq, one run
Liam Plunkett to Haris Sohail, one run
Liam Plunkett to Haris Sohail, FOUR
Liam Plunkett to Haris Sohail, no run
Liam Plunkett to Haris Sohail, FOUR
Liam Plunkett to Imam-ul-Haq, one run
Over 13: 70-2
Another tidy over by Moeen Ali
Moeen Ali to Imam-ul-Haq, one run
Moeen Ali to Imam-ul-Haq, no run
Moeen Ali to Haris Sohail, one run
Moeen Ali to Haris Sohail, no run
Moeen Ali to Haris Sohail, no run
Moeen Ali to Imam-ul-Haq, one run
Over 12: 67-2
Haris Sohail is dropped by Bairstow in that over
Liam Plunkett to Haris Sohail, no run
Liam Plunkett to Haris Sohail, no run
Liam Plunkett to Imam-ul-Haq, one run
Liam Plunkett to Haris Sohail, one run
Liam Plunkett to Imam-ul-Haq, one run
Liam Plunkett to Imam-ul-Haq, no run
Over 11: 64-2
Moeen Ali into the attack and he gives away five runs in his first over
Moeen Ali to Haris Sohail, two runs
Moeen Ali to Haris Sohail, no run
Moeen Ali to Haris Sohail, no run
Moeen Ali to Imam-ul-Haq, one run
Moeen Ali to Haris Sohail, one run
Moeen Ali to Imam-ul-Haq, one run
Over 10: 59-2
Fakhar and Babar gone but Pakistan rolling along nicely at 59-2 at the 10-over mark
David Willey to Haris Sohail, no run
David Willey to Imam-ul-Haq, one run
David Willey to Haris Sohail, one run
David Willey to Haris Sohail, FOUR
David Willey to Haris Sohail, no run
David Willey to Haris Sohail, FOUR
Over 9: 49-2
Just one run in that over. Woakes is on fire today
Chris Woakes to Imam-ul-Haq, no run
Chris Woakes to Imam-ul-Haq, no run
Chris Woakes to Haris Sohail, one run
Chris Woakes to Haris Sohail, no run
Chris Woakes to Haris Sohail, no run
Chris Woakes to Haris Sohail, no run
Over 8: 48-2
A single coming off the over
David Willey to Imam-ul-Haq, no run
David Willey to Imam-ul-Haq, no run
David Willey to Imam-ul-Haq, no run
David Willey to Haris Sohail, one run
David Willey to Haris Sohail, no run
David Willey to Haris Sohail, no run
Over 7: 47-2
Haris picks up two fours in the fast-bowler’s over
Woakes to Haris Sohail, one run
Woakes to Haris Sohail, FOUR
Woakes to Haris Sohail, no run
Woakes to Haris Sohail, no run
Woakes to Haris Sohail, FOUR
Woakes to Haris Sohail, no run
Over 6: 38-2
Eleven off the over courtesy of two boundaries by Imam
David Willey to Imam-ul-Haq, two runs
David Willey to Imam-ul-Haq, no run
David Willey to Imam-ul-Haq, FOUR
David Willey to Imam-ul-Haq, no run
David Willey to Imam-ul-Haq, FOUR
David Willey to Imam-ul-Haq, wide
David Willey to Imam-ul-Haq, no run
Over 5: 27-2
The pacer gets the last laugh after being hit for two boundaries
Chris Woakes to Haris Sohail, no run
Chris Woakes to Babar Azam, BOWLED
The batsman has his off-stump rattled with a jaffa
Chris Woakes to Babar Azam, FOUR
Chris Woakes to Babar Azam, FOUR
Chris Woakes to Babar Azam, no run
Chris Woakes to Babar Azam, no run
Over 4: 19-1
A boundary bring seven runs off the left-arm pacer’s over
David Willey to Babar Azam, one run
David Willey to Babar Azam, FOUR
David Willey to Imam-ul-Haq, one run
David Willey to Imam-ul-Haq, no run
David Willey to Babar Azam, one run
David Willey to Babar Azam, no run
Over 3: 12-1
Babar picks up a single in the third
Chris Woakes to Imam-ul-Haq, no run
Chris Woakes to Imam-ul-Haq, no run
Chris Woakes to Imam-ul-Haq, no run
Chris Woakes to Imam-ul-Haq, no run
Chris Woakes to Babar Azam, one run
Chris Woakes to Babar Azam, no run
Over 2: 11-1
Pakistan look to recover after that early Fakhar blow
David Willey to Imam-ul-Haq, no run
David Willey to Imam-ul-Haq, no run
David Willey to Imam-ul-Haq, no run
David Willey to Imam-ul-Haq, no run
David Willey to Imam-ul-Haq, FOUR
David Willey to Imam-ul-Haq, no run
Over 1: 7-1
Seven runs and a wicket coming in the first over
Chris Woakes to Fakhar Zaman, CAUGHT
Pakistan’s hero of the second ODI falls goes for two
Chris Woakes to Fakhar Zaman, two runs
Chris Woakes to Fakhar Zaman, no run
Chris Woakes to Fakhar Zaman, no run
Chris Woakes to Imam-ul-Haq, one run
Chris Woakes to Imam-ul-Haq, FOUR
Pakistan XI: Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Asif Ali, Sarfaraz Ahmed (captain and wicketkeeper), Haris Sohail, Imad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi and Junaid Khan.
England XI: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow (wicketkeeper), Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, Eoin Morgan (captain), Joe Denly, Tom Curran, Chris Woakes, David Willey and Liam Plunkett.
Changes made in both sides. England replace Adil Rashid and Jos Buttler with Tom Curran and Joe Denly. Pakistan bring in Junaid Khan for Yasir Shah.
England have won the toss and have elected to bowl first.
Hello and welcome to the live updates of the third ODI between England and Pakistan at Bristol.