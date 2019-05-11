Live Updates – England vs Pakistan 2nd ODI

England vs Pakistan 2nd ODI
Venue: The Rose Bowl, Southampton
Date: May 11
Series: Five-match series is level at 0-0
England are hosting Pakistan in the second game of the five-match ODI series in Southampton on Saturday.
Over 14: England 80-0
Two tight overs now for Pakistan. Can they up the pressure here?
Hasan Ali to Jonny Bairstow, no run,
Hasan Ali to Jason Roy, one run
Hasan Ali to Jason Roy, wide
Hasan Ali to Jonny Bairstow, one run
Hasan Ali to Jonny Bairstow, no run
Hasan Ali to Jason Roy, bye
Hasan Ali to Jonny Bairstow, one run
Over 13: England 75-0
Just two runs from that Imad over. Yasir will be licking his lips at how well spin is faring so far
Imad Wasim to Jason Roy, no run
Imad Wasim to Jason Roy, no run
Imad Wasim to Jason Roy, no run
Imad Wasim to Jason Roy, no run
Imad Wasim to Jonny Bairstow, one run
Imad Wasim to Jason Roy, one run
Over 12: England 73-0
Two boundaries in that over — one was all skill, the other was all luck
Hasan Ali to Jason Roy, one run
Hasan Ali to Jason Roy, FOUR
Hasan Ali to Jason Roy, FOUR
Hasan Ali to Jonny Bairstow, three runs
Hasan Ali to Jonny Bairstow, no run
Hasan Ali to Jonny Bairstow, no run
Over 11: England 61-0
Imad is troubling the batsmen but still no breakthrough for Pakistan
Imad Wasim to Jonny Bairstow, one run
Imad Wasim to Jonny Bairstow, no run
Imad Wasim to Jonny Bairstow, two runs
Imad Wasim to Jason Roy, one run
Imad Wasim to Jason Roy, no run
Imad Wasim to Jason Roy, no run
Over 10: England 57-0
Pakistan in trouble as England’s openers start strong
Hasan Ali to Jason Roy, one run
Hasan Ali to Jason Roy, no run
Hasan Ali to Johnny Bairstow, one run
Hasan Ali to Jason Roy, one run
Hasan Ali to Jason Roy, no run
Hasan Ali to Jason Roy, no runs
Over 9: 52-0
Imad gives just three singles in that over
Imad Wasim to Jason Roy, 1 run
Imad Wasim to Jonny Bairstow, 1 run
Imad Wasim to Jason Roy, 1 run
Imad Wasim to Jason Roy, no run
Imad Wasim to Jason Roy, no run
Imad Wasim to Jason Roy, no run
Over 8: 49-0
Incredible hit by Roy, who cuts Faheem over cover off the front foot
Faheem Ashraf to Jason Roy, 1 run
Faheem Ashraf to Jason Roy, no run
Faheem Ashraf to Jason Roy, SIX
Faheem Ashraf to Jonny Bairstow, 1 run
Faheem Ashraf to Jonny Bairstow, 1 wide
Faheem Ashraf to Jason Roy, 1 run
Faheem Ashraf to Jason Roy, no run
Over 7: 39-0
Spin into the attack and an edge goes for three off the first ball
Imad Wasim to Jason Roy, 1 run
Imad Wasim to Jonny Bairstow, 1 run
Imad Wasim to Jonny Bairstow, 2 runs
Imad Wasim to Jonny Bairstow, no run
Imad Wasim to Jonny Bairstow, 1 wide
Imad Wasim to Jonny Bairstow, no run
Imad Wasim to Jason Roy, 3 runs
Over 6: 31-0
Faheem does well to give just three in that over
Faheem Ashraf to Jason Roy, 1 run
Faheem Ashraf to Jason Roy, no run
Faheem Ashraf to Jonny Bairstow, 1 run
Faheem Ashraf to Jason Roy, 1 run
Faheem Ashraf to Jason Roy, no run
Faheem Ashraf to Jason Roy, no run
Over 5: England 28-0
Wayward from Shaheen, who is hit for three fours through the leg side
Shaheen Afridi to Jonny Bairstow, FOUR
Shaheen Afridi to Jonny Bairstow, no run
Shaheen Afridi to Jonny Bairstow, FOUR
Shaheen Afridi to Jonny Bairstow, no run
Shaheen Afridi to Jonny Bairstow, FOUR
Shaheen Afridi to Jonny Bairstow, no run
Over 4: England 16-0
Roy dances down the track to smash Faheem for a straight six
Faheem Ashraf to Jason Roy, no run
Faheem Ashraf to Jason Roy, no run
Faheem Ashraf to Jason Roy, no run
Faheem Ashraf to Jason Roy, SIX
Faheem Ashraf to Jason Roy, no run
Faheem Ashraf to Jonny Bairstow, 1 run
Over 3: England 9-0
Another tight over by Pakistan, who have started strongly in Southampton
Shaheen Afridi to Jason Roy, 2 runs
Shaheen Afridi to Jason Roy, no run
Shaheen Afridi to Jason Roy, no run
Shaheen Afridi to Jason Roy, no run
Shaheen Afridi to Jason Roy, no run
Shaheen Afridi to Jason Roy, no run
Over 2: England 7-0
The batsmen scamper through for a single to prevent a maiden
Faheem Ashraf to Jason Roy, 1 run
Faheem Ashraf to Jason Roy, no run
Faheem Ashraf to Jason Roy, no run
Faheem Ashraf to Jason Roy, no run
Faheem Ashraf to Jason Roy, no run
Faheem Ashraf to Jason Roy, no run
Over 1: England 6-0
Bairstow with a superbly timed straight drive off the final delivery
Shaheen Afridi to Jonny Bairstow, FOUR runs
Shaheen Afridi to Jonny Bairstow, no run
Shaheen Afridi to Jonny Bairstow, no run
Shaheen Afridi to Jonny Bairstow, 1 wide
Shaheen Afridi to Jonny Bairstow, no run
Shaheen Afridi to Jonny Bairstow, no run
Shaheen Afridi to Jason Roy, 1 run
Pakistan has won the toss and elected to field first.
Only 19 overs were bowled before the opening game was washed out due to rain. Let’s hope we get to see a full contest this time around
Bowlers will be loving the conditions out there. An overcast weather which will help the seamers. Lets see how the fixture turns out
Hello and welcome to the live updates of the second ODI between England and Pakistan at The Rose Bowl in Southampton
The five-match series is level at 0-0. The opening fixture was abandoned due to rain.
Shoaib Malik will rejoin the Men in Green after his 10-day break. He said that England are a top side and the side will give Pakistan tough competition.
The weather department has predicted showers for the second ODI as well.
The fixture will kick off at 3pm Pakistan Standard Time (PST).