Live Updates – England vs Pakistan 2nd ODI

England vs Pakistan 2nd ODI

Venue: The Rose Bowl, Southampton

Date: May 11

Series: Five-match series is level at 0-0

England are hosting Pakistan in the second game of the five-match ODI series in Southampton on Saturday.

LIVE UPDATES

ENGLAND

Over 14: England 80-0

Two tight overs now for Pakistan. Can they up the pressure here?

Hasan Ali to Jonny Bairstow, no run,

Hasan Ali to Jason Roy, one run

Hasan Ali to Jason Roy, wide

Hasan Ali to Jonny Bairstow, one run

Hasan Ali to Jonny Bairstow, no run

Hasan Ali to Jason Roy, bye

Hasan Ali to Jonny Bairstow, one run

Over 13: England 75-0

Just two runs from that Imad over. Yasir will be licking his lips at how well spin is faring so far

Imad Wasim to Jason Roy, no run

Imad Wasim to Jason Roy, no run

Imad Wasim to Jason Roy, no run

Imad Wasim to Jason Roy, no run

Imad Wasim to Jonny Bairstow, one run

Imad Wasim to Jason Roy, one run

Over 12: England 73-0

Two boundaries in that over — one was all skill, the other was all luck

Hasan Ali to Jason Roy, one run

Hasan Ali to Jason Roy, FOUR

Hasan Ali to Jason Roy, FOUR

Hasan Ali to Jonny Bairstow, three runs

Hasan Ali to Jonny Bairstow, no run

Hasan Ali to Jonny Bairstow, no run

Over 11: England 61-0

Imad is troubling the batsmen but still no breakthrough for Pakistan

Imad Wasim to Jonny Bairstow, one run

Imad Wasim to Jonny Bairstow, no run

Imad Wasim to Jonny Bairstow, two runs

Imad Wasim to Jason Roy, one run

Imad Wasim to Jason Roy, no run

Imad Wasim to Jason Roy, no run

Over 10: England 57-0

Pakistan in trouble as England’s openers start strong

Hasan Ali to Jason Roy, one run

Hasan Ali to Jason Roy, no run

Hasan Ali to Johnny Bairstow, one run

Hasan Ali to Jason Roy, one run

Hasan Ali to Jason Roy, no run

Hasan Ali to Jason Roy, no runs

Over 9: 52-0

Imad gives just three singles in that over

Imad Wasim to Jason Roy, 1 run

Imad Wasim to Jonny Bairstow, 1 run

Imad Wasim to Jason Roy, 1 run

Imad Wasim to Jason Roy, no run

Imad Wasim to Jason Roy, no run

Imad Wasim to Jason Roy, no run

Over 8: 49-0

Incredible hit by Roy, who cuts Faheem over cover off the front foot

Faheem Ashraf to Jason Roy, 1 run

Faheem Ashraf to Jason Roy, no run

Faheem Ashraf to Jason Roy, SIX

Faheem Ashraf to Jonny Bairstow, 1 run

Faheem Ashraf to Jonny Bairstow, 1 wide

Faheem Ashraf to Jason Roy, 1 run

Faheem Ashraf to Jason Roy, no run

Over 7: 39-0

Spin into the attack and an edge goes for three off the first ball

Imad Wasim to Jason Roy, 1 run

Imad Wasim to Jonny Bairstow, 1 run

Imad Wasim to Jonny Bairstow, 2 runs

Imad Wasim to Jonny Bairstow, no run

Imad Wasim to Jonny Bairstow, 1 wide

Imad Wasim to Jonny Bairstow, no run

Imad Wasim to Jason Roy, 3 runs

Over 6: 31-0

Faheem does well to give just three in that over

Faheem Ashraf to Jason Roy, 1 run

Faheem Ashraf to Jason Roy, no run

Faheem Ashraf to Jonny Bairstow, 1 run

Faheem Ashraf to Jason Roy, 1 run

Faheem Ashraf to Jason Roy, no run

Faheem Ashraf to Jason Roy, no run

Over 5: England 28-0

Wayward from Shaheen, who is hit for three fours through the leg side

Shaheen Afridi to Jonny Bairstow, FOUR

Shaheen Afridi to Jonny Bairstow, no run

Shaheen Afridi to Jonny Bairstow, FOUR

Shaheen Afridi to Jonny Bairstow, no run

Shaheen Afridi to Jonny Bairstow, FOUR

Shaheen Afridi to Jonny Bairstow, no run

Over 4: England 16-0

Roy dances down the track to smash Faheem for a straight six

Faheem Ashraf to Jason Roy, no run

Faheem Ashraf to Jason Roy, no run

Faheem Ashraf to Jason Roy, no run

Faheem Ashraf to Jason Roy, SIX

Faheem Ashraf to Jason Roy, no run

Faheem Ashraf to Jonny Bairstow, 1 run

Over 3: England 9-0

Another tight over by Pakistan, who have started strongly in Southampton

Shaheen Afridi to Jason Roy, 2 runs

Shaheen Afridi to Jason Roy, no run

Shaheen Afridi to Jason Roy, no run

Shaheen Afridi to Jason Roy, no run

Shaheen Afridi to Jason Roy, no run

Shaheen Afridi to Jason Roy, no run

Over 2: England 7-0

The batsmen scamper through for a single to prevent a maiden

Faheem Ashraf to Jason Roy, 1 run

Faheem Ashraf to Jason Roy, no run

Faheem Ashraf to Jason Roy, no run

Faheem Ashraf to Jason Roy, no run

Faheem Ashraf to Jason Roy, no run

Faheem Ashraf to Jason Roy, no run

Over 1: England 6-0

Bairstow with a superbly timed straight drive off the final delivery

Shaheen Afridi to Jonny Bairstow, FOUR runs

Shaheen Afridi to Jonny Bairstow, no run

Shaheen Afridi to Jonny Bairstow, no run

Shaheen Afridi to Jonny Bairstow, 1 wide

Shaheen Afridi to Jonny Bairstow, no run

Shaheen Afridi to Jonny Bairstow, no run

Shaheen Afridi to Jason Roy, 1 run

Pakistan has won the toss and elected to field first.

Only 19 overs were bowled before the opening game was washed out due to rain. Let’s hope we get to see a full contest this time around

Bowlers will be loving the conditions out there. An overcast weather which will help the seamers. Lets see how the fixture turns out

Hello and welcome to the live updates of the second ODI between England and Pakistan at The Rose Bowl in Southampton

The five-match series is level at 0-0. The opening fixture was abandoned due to rain.

Shoaib Malik will rejoin the Men in Green after his 10-day break. He said that England are a top side and the side will give Pakistan tough competition.

The weather department has predicted showers for the second ODI as well.

The fixture will kick off at 3pm Pakistan Standard Time (PST).