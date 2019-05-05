Live Updates – England vs Pakistan T20I

England vs Pakistan

Only T20I

Venue: Sophia Gardens, Cardiff

Date: May 5, 2019

England host Pakistan at Cardiff in the only T20I of the tour before attention towards the five-match ODI series.

LIVE UPDATES

Jofra Archer, Ben Foakes and Ben Duckett are making their T20I debuts for England while Pakistan’s Imam-ul-Haq and Mohammad Hasnain are also making their debuts in the shortest format.

Pakistan have won the toss and elected to bat against England in the one-off T20 at Cardiff.

The toss will be held in a short while.

Hello and welcome to the live updates of the one-off T20 International between England and Pakistan at Cardiff.

Sarfaraz Ahmed’s men are still miles ahead of the chasing pack in the T20I rankings — their 286 points keeping them 24 points ahead of South Africa in second with 262.

England, meanwhile, are in third with 261 points but can slip behind Australia, who also have 261 points, into fourth if they lose.

Pakistan have won all of their three practice matches in the tour so far. They clinched an 100-run win against Kent and went on to beat Northamptonshire by eight wickets in their 50-over games.

The visitors won the third and final tour game, played under T20 rules, against Leicestershire by 58 runs.

Mohammad Hafeez is likely to be ruled out from the T20I due to a finger injury while Shoaib Malik is on a 10-day leave because of “personal reasons”.

Pakistan will head into a five-match ODI series from May 8 at The Oval. The second and third fixtures will be played at May 11 and May 14 in Southampton and Bristol respectively.

The fourth game of the series will take place on May 17 at Nottingham. The series wraps up in Leeds on May 19.