Live Updates Cricket World Cup – England vs South Africa

Cricket World Cup, Match 1

Fixture: England vs South Africa

Venue: The Oval, London

Date: May 30

The opening fixture of the Cricket World Cup is being contested between hosts England and South Africa at The Oval in London on Thursday.

LIVE UPDATES

South Africa won the toss and chose to field against England.

England are being dubbed as favourites to win today but the Proteas cannot be counted out from the competition.

The match is expected to be a riveting affair between two great cricketing sides, both eyeing their first World Cup win.

Hello and welcome to the live updates of the Cricket World Cup fixture between England and South Africa at The Oval on Thursday

England skipper Morgan said that he doesn’t think any team has an advantage as the tournament will be extraordinarily competitive and some quality cricket will be played.

“Every captain sitting here would lose their left leg to play in a World Cup final at the home of cricket. It’s something every one of us would have dreamed of as a kid. We are as best prepared as we can be. We just want to play that first game now,” he said.

South Africa skipper Faf du Plessis added that his side is excited to try out this new tournament and it is great that all teams get to play each other.

The hosts will take on the Proteas at 2:30pm Pakistan time.