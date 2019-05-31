Cricket World Cup live updates – Pakistan vs West Indies

Cricket World Cup 2019, Match 2

Fixture: Pakistan vs West Indies

Venue: Trent Bridge, Nottingham

Date: May 31

Its a contest between former champions as Pakistan are taking on West Indies in the second fixture of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 at Trent Bridge in Nottingham on Friday.

LIVE UPDATES

PAKISTAN

Over 16: 75-4

The flow of runs have stopped for Pakistan

Thomas to Hafeez, no run

Thomas to Hafeez, 2 runs

Thomas to Hafeez, wide

Thomas to Hafeez, no run

Thomas to Hafeez, no run

Thomas to Hafeez, no run

Thomas to Hafeez, no run

Over 15: 72-4

Brathwaite goes for two singles

Brathwaite to Hafeez, 1 run

Brathwaite to Hafeez, no run

Brathwaite to Hafeez, no run

Brathwaite to Sarfaraz, 1 run

Brathwaite to Sarfaraz, no run

Brathwaite to Sarfaraz, no run

Over 14: 70-4

Hafeez hits two boundaries after Babar’s dismissal

Thomas to Mohammad Hafeez, no run

Thomas to Hafeez, no run

Thomas to Hafeez, FOUR

Thomas to Hafeez, FOUR

Thomas to Hafeez, no run

Thomas to Babar, CAUGHT

Pakistan’s top-order in a mess at the moment as Babar becomes the latest casualty

Over 13: 62-3

Babar and Sarfaraz have a responsibility to anchor the innings from this point on

Brathwaite to Babar, 1 run

Brathwaite to Babar, no run

Brathwaite to Sarfaraz, 1 run

Brathwaite to Sarfaraz, no run

Brathwaite to Babar, 1 run

Brathwaite to Sarfaraz, 1 run

Over 12: 58-3

Pakistan have to get going if they have to post a competitive total to have any chance of winning the match

Thomas to Babar Azam, no run

Thomas to Sarfaraz, 1 run

Thomas to Babar, 1 run

Thomas to Babar, FOUR

Thomas to Babar, 2 runs

Thomas to Babar, no run

Over 11: 50-3

Pakistan score their first boundary after three overs

Brathwaite to Sarfaraz, FOUR

Brathwaite to Sarfaraz, no run

Brathwaite to Babar, 1 run

Brathwaite to Babar, no run

Brathwaite to Babar, no run

Brathwaite to Babar, no run

Over 10: 45-3

Pakistan under the cosh after losing three of its top order batsmen inside 10 overs

Russell to Sarfaraz, no run

Russell to Haris, CAUGHT

Russell picks up his second as Haris edges the ball to Hope for eight

Russell to Haris, no run

Russell to Haris, no run

Russell to Haris, no run

Over 9: 45-2

Two overs have gone since Pakistan last scored a boundary

Brathwaite to Babar, no run

Brathwaite to Babar, no run

Brathwaite to Haris, 1 run

Brathwaite to Haris, no run

Brathwaite to Haris, no run

Brathwaite to Haris, 2 runs

Over 8: 42-2

Another tidy over by Russell

Russell to Babar, no run

Russell to Babar, no run

Russell to Babar, no run

Russell to Babar, no run

Russell to Haris, 1 run

Russell to Babar, 1 run

Over 7: 40-2

Haris Sohail picks up the boundary to finish the over

Cottrell to Haris, FOUR runs

Cottrell to Babar, 1 run

Cottrell to Babar, no run

Cottrell to Babar, no run

Cottrell to Babar, no run

Cottrell to Babar, no run

Over 6: 35-2

A splendid start by Russell as he gives away two runs and takes Fakhar’s wicket

Russell to Haris, no run

Russell to Fakhar, BOWLED

Fakhar’s cameo comes to an end on 22 in an unlucky fashion as the ball hits the batsman’s helmet and rolls onto the stumps

Russell to Babar, 1 run

Russell to Fakhar, 1 run

Russell to Fakhar, no run

Russell to Fakhar, no run

Over 5: 33-1

Six runs off the fifth

Cottrell to Babar, no run

Cottrell to Babar, 2 runs

Cottrell to Babar, no run

Cottrell to Babar, no run

Cottrell to Babar, no run

Cottrell to Babar, FOUR

Over 4: 27-1

13 runs come off the over thanks to a beautiful drive towards the off-side by Fakhar

Holder to Babar, 3 runs

Holder to Fakhar, 3 runs

Holder to Fakhar, FOUR

Holder to Fakhar, no run

Holder to Fakhar, no run

Holder to Fakhar, no run

Over 3: 17-1

Fakhar hits the boundary but the Windies bounce back by breaking the opening partnership

Cottrell to Imam-ul-Haq, CAUGHT

First blow for Pakistan as Imam departs for just two off 11 balls

Cottrell to Imam, no run

Cottrell to Imam, no run

Cottrell to Fakhar, 1 run

Cottrell to Fakhar, FOUR

Cottrell to Imam, 1 run

Over 2: 11-0

Ten runs in the second as Fakhar picks up half-a-dozen

Holder to Fakhar, no run

Holder to Fakhar, no run

Holder to Fakhar, SIX

Holder to Fakhar, no run

Holder to Imam, 1 run

Holder to Fakhar, 3 runs

Over 1: 1-0

Just a run to start with as Pakistan start off cautiously

Cottrell to Imam, no run

Cottrell to Imam, no run

Cottrell to Imam, no run

Cottrell to Imam, no run

Cottrell to Imam, no run

Cottrell to Imam, wide

Pakistan XI: Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Haris Sohail, Mohammad Hafeez, Sarfaraz Ahmed (captain and wicketkeeper), Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Wahab Riaz and Mohammad Amir

West Indies XI: Chris Gayle, Shai Hope, Darren Bravo, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran (wicketkeeper), Andre Russell, Jason Holder (captain), Carlos Brathwaite, Ashley Nurse, Sheldon Cottrell and Oshane Thomas

West Indies have won the toss and elected to field against Pakistan

Trivia: This is the fourth time in six World Cups that Pakistan begin their campaign against West Indies. The previous three openers saw them win once, while West Indies triumphed twice

West Indies have expressed their optimism of being the first side to score 500 in a limited-overs game while Pakistan pacer have said that they have the tenacity of bowling well on batting friendly conditions on the English soil. Let’s see who comes out on top.

“Overcast skies are expected for much of the game at Nottingham, but rain should not play spoilsport. It also gives each side the chance to bowl first and pit their swing bowlers against the opposition to see if overhead conditions can be utilised to their advantage,” reports ESPNcricinfo.

Hosts England had the best start possible as they won their fixture against South Africa by a margin of 104 runs thanks to an all-round performance by Ben Stokes

No margin for error given the format of this year’s competition. Both teams will be looking to start the tournament their campaign for another world championship with a victory

Hello and welcome to the live updates of the second fixture of the Cricket World Cup between Pakistan and West Indies in Nottingham

Pakistan will seek inspiration from their dramatic Champions Trophy win in England two years ago when they take the field in their opening World Cup match against a resurgent West Indies.

Men in Green have lost their past ten one-day internationals including a 5-0 whitewash by Australia and 4-0 thumping by England, and their problems were further compounded when they went down to outsiders Afghanistan by three wickets in a warm-up match.

West Indies are heading into the fixture on the back of an emphatic win over New Zealand in their warm-up fixture while their practice game against Bangladesh was abandoned due to rain.

The fixture will begin at 2:30 pm Pakistan time.