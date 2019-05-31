Cricket World Cup live updates – Pakistan vs West Indies

Cricket World Cup 2019, Match 2
Fixture: Pakistan vs West Indies
Venue: Trent Bridge, Nottingham
Date: May 31
Its a contest between former champions as Pakistan are taking on West Indies in the second fixture of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 at Trent Bridge in Nottingham on Friday.
Over 16: 75-4
The flow of runs have stopped for Pakistan
Thomas to Hafeez, no run
Thomas to Hafeez, 2 runs
Thomas to Hafeez, wide
Thomas to Hafeez, no run
Thomas to Hafeez, no run
Thomas to Hafeez, no run
Thomas to Hafeez, no run
Over 15: 72-4
Brathwaite goes for two singles
Brathwaite to Hafeez, 1 run
Brathwaite to Hafeez, no run
Brathwaite to Hafeez, no run
Brathwaite to Sarfaraz, 1 run
Brathwaite to Sarfaraz, no run
Brathwaite to Sarfaraz, no run
Over 14: 70-4
Hafeez hits two boundaries after Babar’s dismissal
Thomas to Mohammad Hafeez, no run
Thomas to Hafeez, no run
Thomas to Hafeez, FOUR
Thomas to Hafeez, FOUR
Thomas to Hafeez, no run
Thomas to Babar, CAUGHT
Pakistan’s top-order in a mess at the moment as Babar becomes the latest casualty
Over 13: 62-3
Babar and Sarfaraz have a responsibility to anchor the innings from this point on
Brathwaite to Babar, 1 run
Brathwaite to Babar, no run
Brathwaite to Sarfaraz, 1 run
Brathwaite to Sarfaraz, no run
Brathwaite to Babar, 1 run
Brathwaite to Sarfaraz, 1 run
Over 12: 58-3
Pakistan have to get going if they have to post a competitive total to have any chance of winning the match
Thomas to Babar Azam, no run
Thomas to Sarfaraz, 1 run
Thomas to Babar, 1 run
Thomas to Babar, FOUR
Thomas to Babar, 2 runs
Thomas to Babar, no run
Over 11: 50-3
Pakistan score their first boundary after three overs
Brathwaite to Sarfaraz, FOUR
Brathwaite to Sarfaraz, no run
Brathwaite to Babar, 1 run
Brathwaite to Babar, no run
Brathwaite to Babar, no run
Brathwaite to Babar, no run
Over 10: 45-3
Pakistan under the cosh after losing three of its top order batsmen inside 10 overs
Russell to Sarfaraz, no run
Russell to Haris, CAUGHT
Russell picks up his second as Haris edges the ball to Hope for eight
Russell to Haris, no run
Russell to Haris, no run
Russell to Haris, no run
Over 9: 45-2
Two overs have gone since Pakistan last scored a boundary
Brathwaite to Babar, no run
Brathwaite to Babar, no run
Brathwaite to Haris, 1 run
Brathwaite to Haris, no run
Brathwaite to Haris, no run
Brathwaite to Haris, 2 runs
Over 8: 42-2
Another tidy over by Russell
Russell to Babar, no run
Russell to Babar, no run
Russell to Babar, no run
Russell to Babar, no run
Russell to Haris, 1 run
Russell to Babar, 1 run
Over 7: 40-2
Haris Sohail picks up the boundary to finish the over
Cottrell to Haris, FOUR runs
Cottrell to Babar, 1 run
Cottrell to Babar, no run
Cottrell to Babar, no run
Cottrell to Babar, no run
Cottrell to Babar, no run
Over 6: 35-2
A splendid start by Russell as he gives away two runs and takes Fakhar’s wicket
Russell to Haris, no run
Russell to Fakhar, BOWLED
Fakhar’s cameo comes to an end on 22 in an unlucky fashion as the ball hits the batsman’s helmet and rolls onto the stumps
Russell to Babar, 1 run
Russell to Fakhar, 1 run
Russell to Fakhar, no run
Russell to Fakhar, no run
Over 5: 33-1
Six runs off the fifth
Cottrell to Babar, no run
Cottrell to Babar, 2 runs
Cottrell to Babar, no run
Cottrell to Babar, no run
Cottrell to Babar, no run
Cottrell to Babar, FOUR
Over 4: 27-1
13 runs come off the over thanks to a beautiful drive towards the off-side by Fakhar
Holder to Babar, 3 runs
Holder to Fakhar, 3 runs
Holder to Fakhar, FOUR
Holder to Fakhar, no run
Holder to Fakhar, no run
Holder to Fakhar, no run
Over 3: 17-1
Fakhar hits the boundary but the Windies bounce back by breaking the opening partnership
Cottrell to Imam-ul-Haq, CAUGHT
First blow for Pakistan as Imam departs for just two off 11 balls
Cottrell to Imam, no run
Cottrell to Imam, no run
Cottrell to Fakhar, 1 run
Cottrell to Fakhar, FOUR
Cottrell to Imam, 1 run
Over 2: 11-0
Ten runs in the second as Fakhar picks up half-a-dozen
Holder to Fakhar, no run
Holder to Fakhar, no run
Holder to Fakhar, SIX
Holder to Fakhar, no run
Holder to Imam, 1 run
Holder to Fakhar, 3 runs
Over 1: 1-0
Just a run to start with as Pakistan start off cautiously
Cottrell to Imam, no run
Cottrell to Imam, no run
Cottrell to Imam, no run
Cottrell to Imam, no run
Cottrell to Imam, no run
Cottrell to Imam, wide
Pakistan XI: Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Haris Sohail, Mohammad Hafeez, Sarfaraz Ahmed (captain and wicketkeeper), Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Wahab Riaz and Mohammad Amir
West Indies XI: Chris Gayle, Shai Hope, Darren Bravo, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran (wicketkeeper), Andre Russell, Jason Holder (captain), Carlos Brathwaite, Ashley Nurse, Sheldon Cottrell and Oshane Thomas
West Indies have won the toss and elected to field against Pakistan
Trivia: This is the fourth time in six World Cups that Pakistan begin their campaign against West Indies. The previous three openers saw them win once, while West Indies triumphed twice
West Indies have expressed their optimism of being the first side to score 500 in a limited-overs game while Pakistan pacer have said that they have the tenacity of bowling well on batting friendly conditions on the English soil. Let’s see who comes out on top.
“Overcast skies are expected for much of the game at Nottingham, but rain should not play spoilsport. It also gives each side the chance to bowl first and pit their swing bowlers against the opposition to see if overhead conditions can be utilised to their advantage,” reports ESPNcricinfo.
Hosts England had the best start possible as they won their fixture against South Africa by a margin of 104 runs thanks to an all-round performance by Ben Stokes
No margin for error given the format of this year’s competition. Both teams will be looking to start the tournament their campaign for another world championship with a victory
Hello and welcome to the live updates of the second fixture of the Cricket World Cup between Pakistan and West Indies in Nottingham
Pakistan will seek inspiration from their dramatic Champions Trophy win in England two years ago when they take the field in their opening World Cup match against a resurgent West Indies.
Men in Green have lost their past ten one-day internationals including a 5-0 whitewash by Australia and 4-0 thumping by England, and their problems were further compounded when they went down to outsiders Afghanistan by three wickets in a warm-up match.
West Indies are heading into the fixture on the back of an emphatic win over New Zealand in their warm-up fixture while their practice game against Bangladesh was abandoned due to rain.
The fixture will begin at 2:30 pm Pakistan time.