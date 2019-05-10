HOME > Sports

Klaas hat-trick seals win for South Africa Women against Pakistan

A hat-trick by Masabata Klaas helped South Africa clinch an eight-wicket victory over Pakistan in the second game of the ICC Women’s Championship series in Potchefstroom, ESPNcricinfo reported.

The three-match series is level at 1-1.

Pakistan began their innings well with Nahida Khan and Sidra Ameen putting on a 50-run opening stand. However, the batting side collapsed shortly after and were dismissed for 147. The hosts completed the run-chase in 36.4 overs courtesy of a 74-run knock by Laura Wolvaardt

Lizelle Lee and Wolvaardt were dismissed inside two overs in the first game but managed to stick around this time. Even though Lee showed more aggression with her 40-run knock, she was the first to head back into the pavilion after getting caught by Sana Mir off Umaima Sohail’s bowling.

Andrie Steyn did not hang around for long as she was taken by Nashra Sandhu catching her off Mir for nine. Wolvaardt and captain Sune Luus made sure the side reaches home without losing any more wickets.

Pakistan, being sent into bat first, were cruising at first but Nahida was dismissed for 37 by Tumi Sekhukhune. The side’s scoring rate took a downward spiral from that moment on.

Sidra (25), Javeria Khan (20) and captain Bismah Maroof (32) scored runs on the board but it couldn’t prove to be enough. Sekhukhune sent Sidra back to finish with 2-20, and while Sune Luus and Marizanne Kapp also picked up two wickets as well.

Klaas stole the show by dismissing Aliya Riaz, Umaima and Sidra in successive deliveries. It was the 10th hat-trick in women’s ODI history.

 
Cricket ICC Women's Championship Masabata Klaas Pakistan Pakistan women South Africa South Africa Women women's cricket


