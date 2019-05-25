HOME > Sports

Junoon will be releasing a World Cup 2019 song

2 hours ago

Pakistani rock band Junoon announced that they will reunite to release an anthem for the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup in England and Wales.

“Assalaikum Pakistan. Ali, me and Brian have come together for Pakistan’s unity and the video is a special one,” guitarist Salman Ahmed said in a video message. “Badlay ga jahaan, choo len ge aasmaan aur cricket team sar fakhar se uthaye gi [the world will change, we will touch the skies and the cricket team will have their head held high],” he said in his video.

Ali Azmat added that the song will be for the people of Pakistan, especially the marginalized ones. “Pakistan belongs to them as well.”

Junoon is no stranger when it comes to composing Cricket World Cup anthems. Their single Jazba-e-Junoon is one of the most played songs in the country. Azmat also sang Josh-e-Junoon for the 2011 edition of the tournament.

Pakistan begin their 2019 World Cup campaign against West Indies on May 31 at Trent Bridge, Nottingham.

 
RELATED STORIES
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 
Pakistan unveil kit for World Cup 2019
Pakistan unveil kit for World Cup 2019
England beat Pakistan in dead rubber fifth ODI
England beat Pakistan in dead rubber fifth ODI
Asif Ali's daughter passes away
Asif Ali’s daughter passes away
Here is the Cricket World Cup 2019's official song
Here is the Cricket World Cup 2019’s official song
Junaid Khan reacts to World Cup snub
Junaid Khan reacts to World Cup snub
 
 
 
 
 
