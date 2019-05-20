HOME > Sports

Junaid Khan reacts to World Cup snub

1 hour ago

Photo: AFP

Pakistani pacer Junaid Khan has not taken his removal from the World Cup squad kindly, taking to Twitter to post a picture of himself with duct tape over his mouth.

“I don’t want to say anything. Truth is bitter,” says the caption of the picture.

Junaid was initially selected in the 15-man squad for the World Cup but has been dropped after being given a chance in just two games against England in which he claimed two wickets but gave away 142 runs in 18 overs.

Wahab Riaz and Mohammad Amir have been called up to the squad in place of Junaid and all-rounder Faheem Ashraf, with one change made in the batting line-up as well where Asif Ali replaces Abid Ali.

 
