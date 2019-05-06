HOME > Sports

JP Duminy bids farewell to South African domestic cricket

2 hours ago

South Africa’s Jean-Paul Duminy had announced his retirement from domestic cricket in South Africa.

The middle-order batsman, who represents Cape Cobras, will continue to play 20-over cricket for the Proteas and will feature in international leagues as well.

The 35-year-old has not been seen in action in first-class cricket for the past three years but was included in Cobras’ List A and Momentum One-Day Cup this season. Having been ruled out for most of the summer while recovering due to surgery on his injured right shoulder, he made a comeback to competitive cricket with the domestic side.

He was part of the squad which made it to the semi-finals of the domestic One-Day and CSA T20 Challenge semi-finals.

He scored 6,774 first-class runs, which included 20 centuries and two double centuries. He has amassed 7,408 runs in 269 List A games with an average of 38.78.

 
