Jason Roy returns to England squad for second Pakistan ODI

41 mins ago

England opener Jason Roy is expected to join the side for the second ODI against Pakistan in Southampton on Saturday.

The batsman was ruled out of the opening fixture due to a back spasm. James Vince will replace Roy if he is not picked in today’s game.

All-rounder Moeen Ali is also set to make his return.

The 28-year-old from Southampton was included in the English side after Alex Hales was axed after failing a drug test.

Vince said that his opportunity to perform had come. “As and when I do get another chance in this series, I’ll try to do as well as I can to push my case for the World Cup.”

He said that there were tough times and it was great to be playing for your country. “But if things aren’t going well, there is external stuff that you don’t have to deal with in county cricket – more opinions and criticism.”

The batsman said that he will learn from his past.

 
England Jason Roy Pakistan


