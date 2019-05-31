Indians defend Sarfaraz Ahmed’s kurta pajama after trolls bash him

The ICC Cricket World Cup has officially begun and the stage is set for one team to emerge triumphant.

But before the World Cup began, the captains of the 10 participating teams were invited on Wednesday to Buckingham Palace to meet the Queen. A group photograph was also taken and Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed stood out for his fashion choice. All the other captains wore suits but Pakistan’s skipper donned a white kurta pajama topped off with the official Pakistan cricket team blazer.

Way to go Sarfaraz! Check out PIA’s pride, our very own captain looking handsome as ever in our national dress and we wish the best of luck to team Pakistan! Break a leg! #PIA #CWC19 @SarfarazA_54 pic.twitter.com/zfxdPYlIsQ — PIA (@Official_PIA) May 30, 2019

While most people praised him for sticking to his roots, there were a few detractors as well but none were as scathing as Tarek Fatah, a Pakistani born writer who now lives in Canada. He has a long history of spewing hate towards Pakistan.

Fatah trolled Ahmed for being “dressed in pyjamas”, adding that he was surprised the Pakistan skipper “didn’t come in his Lungi-Banyan-Topi costume”.

Every other captain, Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, England, India, SouthAfrica, NewZealand, West Indies & Zimbabwe is smartly turned out in jacket & tie, but no, not the Pakistani. No sir, not him. I’m surprised he didn’t come in his Lungi-Banyan-Topi costume. How does …? — Tarek Fatah (@TarekFatah) May 30, 2019

Many people were quick to jump to Ahmed’s defence and slammed Fatah’s tweets. While many Pakistanis hit back at him, there were also a good number of Indian fans who came out in Ahmed’s defence.

See absolutely nothing wrong with that. He is dressed well, looks good, embraces his culture, is confident enough to wear what he is comfortable in. See no reason for making any concessions for the queen. — Jai Hind (@mrjaihind) May 30, 2019

I was not expecting this from you. Mahatma Gandhi met King in London in Dhoti. His advisers called him dont do that ,he replied I want to show that king robbed me n my country,I have nothing to luxury. — Rج.भारत🇮🇳 (@ravindraj12) May 30, 2019

I differ on this. what is the harm if someone dresses in his own country’s dress. why it is essential to wear suit in England? If that be so, will every foreigner visiting PM Modi, should essentially wear kurta paizama? and alternately should all ladies wear skirt in England? — ketan Satnalia (@kesa1917) May 30, 2019

What’s wrong? If it was me I would have probably gone in a traditional south Indian attire. That’s my wish. That’s Indian, That’s subcontinent’s culture. There is nothing wrong in going in a western attire but there is no need to ridicule someone for wearing traditional attire — Naga Abhishek Bollapragada (@nbollapr) May 30, 2019

It’s really sad that even in such a competitive world, we are judging based on clothes. Let me remind you sir, we Indians too have almost same culture and it’s good if @SarfarazA_54 wants to promote his culture. Also, GROW UP. — Mohita 🇮🇳 (@itsmohitahere) May 30, 2019

For once i dont see anything wrong in this…

Ideally all the captains should have dressed in their native “poshaakhs”…🙂 Does the queen wear a saree when she comes here to visit heads of states? Or her children n grandkids adhere to other cultures dress codes? No! 🙂 — 🇮🇳 Chowkidar Renu Gadgil 🇮🇳 (@RenuGadgil) May 30, 2019

70 yrs after independence, some still haven’t come out of the slave mentality. https://t.co/qgSM6eLpCe — BBJ (@bbjthespectator) May 30, 2019

Take a look at some of the Pakistani tweets defending our captain.

I think that apart from a uniform, a white shalwar kamiz always looks very attractive on a man. Good luck to @SarfarazA_54 and the boys !

you carry the dreams and hopes of the whole nation on your shoulders. I am sure that you will not disappoint. #CricketWorldCup2019 🏏 pic.twitter.com/Yx42Ivlxrk — Mehwish Hayat TI (@MehwishHayat) May 30, 2019

Looking good @SarfarazA_54 🙌🏼👊🏼 lots of luck to our team 🇵🇰 pic.twitter.com/Z4XThvwJNr — Mahira Khan (@TheMahiraKhan) May 30, 2019

Tarek you’re a bigot. The Royals encourage guests to wear national dress. @SarfarazA_54 looks fantastic and we are all very proud of him. When you get the invite be sure to post a photo. https://t.co/0IbeEgIRFB — Adil Ray OBE (@adilray) May 30, 2019

Proud of you. Looking awesome in national dress @SarfarazA_54 https://t.co/pJLoeRfW1M — Usama Qureshi (@UsamaQureshy) May 29, 2019

The Pakistan team are set to face the West Indies in their first World Cup match today in Trent Bridge, Nottingham. The West Indies vs Pakistan fixture will begin at 3pm PST, with the toss taking place at 2:30pm.

