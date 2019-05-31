HOME > Sports

Indians defend Sarfaraz Ahmed’s kurta pajama after trolls bash him

4 hours ago

The ICC Cricket World Cup has officially begun and the stage is set for one team to emerge triumphant.

But before the World Cup began, the captains of the 10 participating teams were invited on Wednesday to Buckingham Palace to meet the Queen. A group photograph was also taken and Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed stood out for his fashion choice. All the other captains wore suits but Pakistan’s skipper donned a white kurta pajama topped off with the official Pakistan cricket team blazer.

While most people praised him for sticking to his roots, there were a few detractors as well but none were as scathing as Tarek Fatah, a Pakistani born writer who now lives in Canada. He has a long history of spewing hate towards Pakistan.

Fatah trolled Ahmed for being “dressed in pyjamas”, adding that he was surprised the Pakistan skipper “didn’t come in his Lungi-Banyan-Topi costume”.

Many people were quick to jump to Ahmed’s defence and slammed Fatah’s tweets. While many Pakistanis hit back at him, there were also a good number of Indian fans who came out in Ahmed’s defence.

Take a look at some of the Pakistani tweets defending our captain.

The Pakistan team are set to face the West Indies in their first World Cup match today in Trent Bridge, Nottingham. The West Indies vs Pakistan fixture will begin at 3pm PST, with the toss taking place at 2:30pm.

