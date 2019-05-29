India hammer Bangladesh in World Cup warm-up fixture

Hundreds by MS Dhoni and KL Rahul helped India clinch a 95-run win over Bangladesh in World Cup 2019 warm-up fixture in Cardiff on Tuesday.

Rahul scored 108 before Dhoni made 113 as the former world champions posted 359-7 in their 50 overs.

Bangladesh only managed 264 in the chase of the 360-run target, as spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal finished with figures of 3-47 and 3-55 respectively.

A 120-run partnership between Liton Das (73) and Mushfiqur Rahim (90) offered hope for Bangladesh but the side was rattled once that was broken.

Bangladesh picked up three early wickets after sending India to bat first in the practice game. Rahul, who was unshaken by the fall of early wickets, scored splendidly and moved into three figures from 94 balls

Dhoni was more aggressive of the two as he reached his hundred with a six in 73 balls. Their 164-run partnership for the fifth wicket. India crossed the 350-run mark thanks to a late cameo by Hardik Pandya who made 21 off 11.

Bangladesh made a solid start to the run chase with Liton Das and Soumya Sarkar rotating the strike well. The side went to the back foot after quick scalps by Jasprit Bumrah who finished with figures of 2-25.

Mushifiqur Rahim and Das tried to recover the side but the Indian spinners were on top of their game as Yuzvendra Chahal dismissed Das and dismissed Mohammad Mithun (0) while Kuldeep Yadav took care of the middle order.