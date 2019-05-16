Immensely proud to wear Pakistan kit: Sana Mir

Pakistan spinner Sana Mir has said that she feels extremely proud to wear the Pakistan uniform.

From playing street cricket to playing in grounds and moving to stadia, donning the Pakistan kit has been a moment of immense pride, Mir told the PCB. “The journey started by proving in every street where I played cricket that girls could play this sport.”

The former Pakistan captain added that it was uncommon for girls to play in cricket. The 33-year-old was praised on becoming the most successful women’s ODI spinner. She bagged her 147th wicket in the third and final game against South Africa.

Mir is also the top-ranked women’s ODI bowler.