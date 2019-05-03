ICC expands men’s T20I rankings

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has expanded its men’s T20I rankings to 80 teams, ESPNcricinfo has reported.

The sport’s governing body took the decision to award T20I status to all T20 matches between its members back in 2018 which increased the number of teams from 18 to 104. All sides which have played a minimum of six T20Is against other ICC members since May 2016 are now included in the expanded rankings.

Pakistan top the rankings with 286 points while Indonesia, China, Gambia, Swaziland, Rwanda and Lesotho at the bottom with no points to their names.

Cayman Islands, Cyprus, Estonia, Greece, Italy, Norway, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Turkey, Cameroon and Bermuda are not featured in the standings as they are yet to play the requisite number of fixture.