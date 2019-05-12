HOME > Sports

ICC clears Plunkett of tampering ball against Pakistan

1 hour ago

The International Cricket Council (ICC) is satisfied that England’s Liam Plunkett did not tamper with the ball in the second ODI against Pakistan at Southampton, the world governing body said in a statement on Sunday.

A video circulating on Twitter has the England pacer using his fingernails to scratch the surface of the ball. The ball appears to be heavily scuffed in the clip as Plunkett’s fellow pacer Chris Woakes delivers it but that could be due to the high-scoring nature of the game, which Pakistan lost by 12 runs despite scoring 361 runs.

“The ICC is aware of the unverified video that is currently circulating on social media,” the ICC said in a statement. “The match officials are comfortable that there was no attempt to change the condition of the ball or any evidence of this on the over by over examinations of the ball throughout the game.”

Pakistan currently trail England 1-0 in the five-match series after the first ODI was rained out.

 
