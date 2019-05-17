ICC announces list of commentators for World Cup

The International Cricket Council (ICC) released on Thursday a list of commentators for the upcoming Men’s World Cup.

Former Australian cricketer Michael Clarke will be making his commentary debut alongside Wasim Akram, Ramiz Raja, Nasser Hussain, Ian Bishop, Sourav Ganguly, Melanie Jones, Kumar Sangakkara, Michael Atherton, Alison Mitchell, Brendon McCullum, Graeme Smith, Shaun Pollock, Michael Slater, Mark Nicholas, Michael Holding, Isa Guha, Pommie Mbangwa, Sanjay Manjrekar, Harsha Bhogle, Simon Doull, Ian Smith, Athar Ali Khan and Ian Ward.

The live coverage of all 48 matches will be provided by the ICC TV for the first time as at least 32 cameras will be installed at every game which includes state-of-the-art ultra-motion Hawk-Eye cameras along with front and reverse view stump cameras and Spidercam.

“For the first time at a Cricket World Cup, the broadcast will produce 360 degree replays, provided by Piero which allows multiple camera feeds to be stitched together to create stunning video that helps provide in-depth analysis of big moments in the game,” the ICC stated.

“The coverage will also be complemented with a variety of analytical and visual enhancements including the use of Player Tracking. Broadcast tools such as Hawk-Eye will be supplemented by an in-depth cricket data analytics system to be provided by analytics app CricViz. The drone camera provided by Batcam will also provide stunning visuals of all venues across England and Wales. There will be a roving Buggy Cam as well, for a ground level view of proceedings.”

The ICC Cricket World Cup kicks off on May 30 with hosts England taking on South Africa at The Oval.