ICC announces cash prizes for World Cup winners

The International Cricket Council (ICC) announced cash prizes for the upcoming Men’s Cricket World Cup 2019 in England and Wales.

The world champion team will get US $4 million whereas the runners up will be awarded half of that amount.

The side which get eliminated in the semi-finals will get $800,000 each. The winning team of each league-stage match will get $40,000 each whereas the sides, whose journey comes to an end at the league stage, will be rewarded $100,000 each.

Ten sides are taking part in this year’s World Cup which will be played on the round-robin format. The event kicks off on May 30 and will conclude on July 16.

Hosts England will play South Africa in the opening fixture at The Oval.