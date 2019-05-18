HOME > Sports

ICC announces cash prizes for World Cup winners

1 hour ago

Photo Courtesy: Twitter

The International Cricket Council (ICC) announced cash prizes for the upcoming Men’s Cricket World Cup 2019 in England and Wales.

The world champion team will get US $4 million whereas the runners up will be awarded half of that amount.

The side which get eliminated in the semi-finals will get $800,000 each. The winning team of each league-stage match will get $40,000 each whereas the sides, whose journey comes to an end at the league stage, will be rewarded $100,000 each.

Ten sides are taking part in this year’s World Cup which will be played on the round-robin format. The event kicks off on May 30 and will conclude on July 16.

Hosts England will play South Africa in the opening fixture at The Oval.

 
TOPICS:
cash prize Cricket World Cup 2019


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
RELATED STORIES
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Cricket, Cash Prize, World Cup 2019, ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2019, England,
 
MOST READ
England beat Pakistan in high-scoring second ODI
England beat Pakistan in high-scoring second ODI
England beat Pakistan in third ODI
England beat Pakistan in third ODI
England beat Pakistan in fourth ODI to clinch series
England beat Pakistan in fourth ODI to clinch series
England's Plunkett may have tampered ball against Pakistan
England’s Plunkett may have tampered ball against Pakistan
Amir’s World Cup in doubt after suspected chickenpox
Amir’s World Cup in doubt after suspected chickenpox
 
 
 
 
 
ABOUT US ANCHOR PROFILES ADVERTISE WITH US ONLINE ADVERTISING CONTACT US FEEDBACK RSS MOBILE APPS FAQ'S
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.