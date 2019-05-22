Hosts England unveil World Cup 2019 kit

Host England unveiled on Tuesday its kit for the 2019 Cricket World Cup, The Sun reported.

The jersey is sky-blue with stripes across the shoulders of different shades of the same colour.

England’s 15-man squad for the tournament took photos while donning the new jersey.

The kit reminds the fans of the one worn by the team in 1992 where they reached the final against Pakistan.

England will begin its quest for its first world championship when they play South Africa on May 30 at The Oval.