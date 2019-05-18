HOME > Sports

Here is the Cricket World Cup 2019’s official song

2 hours ago

The official theme song of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2019 has been released.

The song is called Stand By and is performed by LORYN and Rudimental. It is accompanied by a music video which shows fans playing the sport and dancing to the beat while the flags of the participating teams are placed in different settings.

Stand By – a collaboration between new artist LORYN and one of the UK’s most successful and influential  acts, Rudimental – will be played in ground and city events across the tournament as the official song to this summer’s showpiece event,” the ICC said on its website.

The sport’s governing body added that the anthem will be played around the world to “provide a common voice for fans to show their passion”.

The 2019 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup kicks off on May 30 with hosts England taking on South Africa at The Oval.

 
Cricket music World Cup 2019


