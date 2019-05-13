HOME > Sports

Hamilton claims Spanish Grand Prix to go top

Lewis Hamilton regained the lead in the Formula One standings by winning the Spanish Grand Prix at Barcelona on Sunday.

He took the lead from his Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas on the first chicane and maintained his supremacy throughout the race.

The Briton leads Bottas by seven points in the standings.

“It’s a great car but we don’t always get along,” said Hamilton. “I’m grateful in the race that we were able to settle our differences.”

Max Verstappen of Red Bull Racing took the third position while Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel and Charles Leclerc finished at fourth and fifth place respectively. Pierre Gasly’s tried to get past Leclerc but failed to do so, taking the sixth position whereas Kevin Magnussen finished seventh after overtaking Haas teammate Romain Grosjean.

Carlos Sainz Jr of McLaren ended the race in eighth while Toro Rosso’s Daniil Kvyat finished in ninth. Grosjean rounded off the top 10.

Hamilton tops the standings with 112 points while Bottas and Verstappen are in second and third with 105 and 66 points respectively.

 
