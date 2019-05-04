Gambhir wants to take Afridi to a psychiatrist

The war of words between Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi and Indian batsman Gautam Gambhir continues as the latter said that he would take the former Pakistani batsman to a psychiatrist.

Gambhir fired back at comments made by Afridi in his book Game Changer and called him a “hilarious man”. He said he would “personally take him to a psychiatrist”.

@SAfridiOfficial you are a hilarious man!!! Anyway, we are still granting visas to Pakistanis for medical tourism. I will personally take you to a psychiatrist. — Chowkidar Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) May 4, 2019

The Pakistani batsman stated that Gambhir “had no records, just a lot of attitude”. He also stated, “In Karachi we call guys like him saryal (burnt up). It’s simple, I like happy, positive people. Doesn’t matter if they are aggressive or competitive, but you have to be positive and Gambhir wasn’t.”

The Pakistani and Indian cricketers had a heated discussion and resorted to abuses during a ODI back in 2007. They were booked for violating the ICC Code of Conduct.

“I remember the run-in with Gambhir during the 2007 Asia Cup, when he completed his single while running straight into me. The umpires had to finish it off or I would have. Clearly we had a frank bilateral discussion about each other’s female relatives,” Afridi wrote about the incident.