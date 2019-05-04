HOME > Sports

Gambhir wants to take Afridi to a psychiatrist

1 hour ago

Photo: AFP

The war of words between Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi and Indian batsman Gautam Gambhir continues as the latter said that he would take the former Pakistani batsman to a psychiatrist.

Gambhir fired back at comments made by Afridi in his book Game Changer and called him a “hilarious man”. He said he would “personally take him to a psychiatrist”.

The Pakistani batsman stated that Gambhir “had no records, just a lot of attitude”. He also stated, “In Karachi we call guys like him saryal (burnt up). It’s simple, I like happy, positive people. Doesn’t matter if they are aggressive or competitive, but you have to be positive and Gambhir wasn’t.”

The Pakistani and Indian cricketers had a heated discussion and resorted to abuses during a ODI back in 2007. They were booked for violating the ICC Code of Conduct.

“I remember the run-in with Gambhir during the 2007 Asia Cup, when he completed his single while running straight into me. The umpires had to finish it off or I would have. Clearly we had a frank bilateral discussion about each other’s female relatives,” Afridi wrote about the incident.

 
TOPICS:
game changer Gautam Gambhir India Pakistan Shahid Afridi


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
RELATED STORIES
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Pakistan, India, Gautam Gambhir, Shahid Afridi, Game Changer
 
MOST READ
Pakistan play Northampton in practice match
Pakistan play Northampton in practice match
Pakistan play Leicestershire in final practice game
Pakistan play Leicestershire in final practice game
Miandad refutes Afridi’s fiery claims
Miandad refutes Afridi’s fiery claims
Pakistan beat Leicestershire as Babar scores first T20 century
Pakistan beat Leicestershire as Babar scores first T20 century
Pakistan begin England tour with practise game against Kent
Pakistan begin England tour with practise game against Kent
 
 
 
 
 
ABOUT US ANCHOR PROFILES ADVERTISE WITH US ONLINE ADVERTISING CONTACT US FEEDBACK RSS MOBILE APPS FAQ'S
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.