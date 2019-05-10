HOME > Sports

Former Sri Lankan cricketers charged for match-fixing

5 hours ago

Former Sri Lankan Test players Nuwan Zoysa and Avishka Gunawardene have been charged with match-fixing and given two weeks to respond, the International Cricket Council announced Friday.

The charges against the two cricketers relate to a T10 league played in the United Arab Emirates in December, the ICC said.

Zoysa was charged under four counts, including for “being a party to an agreement to influence improperly the result, progress, conduct or other aspects of a match”.

The ICC slapped two charges against Gunawardene, one for soliciting a match-fixing breach and the other for failing to inform the Anti-Corruption Unit of the ICC.

The charges are the latest in a spate of match-fixing controversies to hit former world champions Sri Lanka in recent months.

Three months ago, the ICC banned Sri Lanka’s former skipper and ex-chief selector Sanath Jayasuriya from all forms of the game for two years for failing to cooperate with an anti-corruption investigation.

Last month, ex-Sri Lanka fast bowler Dilhara Lokuhettige was suspended over three match corruption accusations.

And last year, a match-fixing controversy blew up after a sting operation for a TV documentary.

In December, Sri Lanka’s Sports minister Harin Fernando announced that the country has been rated as the most corrupt cricket nation by the ICC, the world governing body of the sport.

 
First England-Pakistan ODI abandoned due to rain
Morgan guides England to victory over Pakistan in T20I
Gambhir wants to take Afridi to a psychiatrist
Pakistan take on England in one-off T20I
Pakistan will play good cricket against England, vows Sarfaraz
