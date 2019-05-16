Former Australian cricketer John Hastings now owns a cafe

Former Australian cricketer John Hastings — who retired from the sport due to an illness — has started a new innings in his life as the co-owner of a cafe in Victoria, News18 reported.

The fast-bowler bid farewell to his cricket career last year after suffering bleeding in his lungs.

He said the business has been a hit from the start.

“We were slammed in the first week. It was so busy we had to close for a day to restock,” he told the Herald Sun. “It was always on the agenda when I retired. We moved to Frankston South five years ago and I guess we wanted to bring a little slice of inner Melbourne with us.”

The cricketer says that he comes to work at 6am and leaves at 7pm. He played one Test, 29 ODIs and nine T20Is for the Kangaroos.