Fielding has been a worry for me: Mickey Arthur

4 hours ago

Head coach Mickey Arthur believes fielding was one of the reasons why Pakistan lost the five-match ODI series to England.

“At Southampton and Nottingham, it was anybody’s game going into the last five overs. We competed really well. The one difference has been our fielding and that’s a real worry for me,” he said after the fifth ODI against England at Leeds. “That has been a massive difference between the two sides.”

He said that the Men in Green are working hard to improve in the fielding department.

“We will just keep knocking away to make sure that we get it up to the speed because we have a couple of young, new players who weren’t a part of that regime which we equipped to be the best as we can. So we are trying to put things up and bring them up to the speed as quick as we can,” Arthur said.

The South African added that fielding is about attitude which was outstanding against England.

The 51-year old went on to say that his side is taking positives out of the series. “Our batting has gone to another level and we have batted extremely well. That’s given our dressing room a massive amount of confidence.”

 
